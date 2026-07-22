Singer B Praak has come out in support of students amid the ongoing protests, which have now entered their second week. As the demonstrations continue to gather momentum, similar protests have also started emerging in Mumbai, Patna and several other cities across the country, with students demanding that their concerns be acknowledged.

B Praak extends support to students amid ongoing protests: “Students humare desh ka future hain. Unke sapne, unki zindagi aur unki umeedein bahut keemti hain”

Known for expressing his views on social issues, B Praak has once again spoken up on a matter he believes deserves attention. Through a heartfelt message on social media, the singer appealed to the authorities to respond to the students with empathy and understanding.

Sharing his concern, B Praak wrote, “Aaj dil bahut dukhi hai… Jo ho raha hai usse dekh kar bas ek hi baat baar baar dil mein aa rahi hai… har student ke peeche ek maa-baap ki poori duniya hoti hai. Koi bhi maa-baap apne bachche ko ghar se is umeed ke saath bhejte hain ki woh padh likh kar apna aur desh ka future banayega… kabhi ye soch kar nahi ki woh kisi dard ka hissa ban jayega.”

He also offered prayers for the families going through this difficult period and urged the authorities to listen to the students with compassion. He wrote, “Dil se prarthna karta hoon un sab families ke liye jo is waqt is dard se guzar rahe hain. Aur jo students inn sab ke beech khade hain, main authorities ko request karta hoon ke inn students ki baat suni jaye.”

Calling students the future of the country, B Praak added, “Students humare desh ka future hain. Unke sapne, unki zindagi aur unki umeedein bahut keemti hain.” He further reminded everyone that such circumstances could impact any family, saying, “Aaj yeh kisi aur ke bachchon ke saath ho raha hai, kal ko aisi paristhiti hamare apne bachchon ke saamne bhi aa sakti hai. Isliye har bachche ki awaaz, har maa-baap ki chinta aur har student ke sapne ki izzat karna zaroori hai.”

The singer concluded his message with “Radhe Radhe” and the hashtag #ISupportStudents.

B Praak is among several public figures who have voiced support for the students. Singers and actors including Arijit Singh, Raftaar, Shabana Azmi, Sonakshi Sinha and Zeenat Aman have also expressed solidarity, urging that students' concerns be heard with dignity and compassion.

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