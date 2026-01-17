Popular singer B Praak has been issued a death threat and an extortion demand of Rs 10 crores by a caller claiming to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, according to a report by IANS. The development has prompted authorities to launch a formal investigation and tighten security around the artist.

B Praak receives death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, Rs 10 crores extortion demand: Report

According to the complaint filed with the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mohali, the threatening communication was received via calls and a voice message to Dilnoor, a close associate and friend of B Praak. The first contact came on January 5 in the form of missed calls from an international number, followed by another suspicious incoming call on January 6, which was disconnected after Dilnoor found the conversation odd.

Shortly after, a voice message was sent to Dilnoor from the same overseas number. In the recording, the caller identified himself as Arju Bishnoi and demanded Rs 10 crores within one week. “Pass this message to B Praak that we want 10 crore. You have one week. Go to any country you want, but if anyone associated with him is found nearby, we will cause damage,” the caller said, adding that if the demand was not met, they would “reduce him to dust.”

The message has since been shared with the police as part of the official complaint. Police sources said that security for B Praak is being reviewed, and officers are working to trace the origin of the calls and identify the individual behind them. The investigation aims to verify whether the threat was disseminated by an actual member of the Bishnoi gang or someone falsely using the name.

Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang has previously been linked to high-profile extortion and violence cases in India, including threats to other celebrities. The Mohali police’s quick action comes amid wider concerns about organised crime networks targeting public figures for ransom. Authorities have stated that no further details will be released at this stage to avoid compromising the ongoing probe.

B Praak, whose full name is Pratik Bachan, is known for his work as a singer, music director, composer and producer in both Punjabi and Hindi music industries. He has delivered several hit songs including ‘Mann Bharryaa’ and ‘Ranjha’ from Shershaah, and ‘Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge’ from Animal.

