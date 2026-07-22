Raghav Juyal has opened up about his experience of working alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming action thriller King, describing it as a moment he had only dreamed of. Speaking exclusively to IANS, the Kill actor shared that his first scene with the Bollywood superstar became an unforgettable memory, as emotions from his childhood came rushing back the moment the cameras started rolling.

Raghav Juyal recalls forgetting his dialogue while shooting with Shah Rukh Khan in King; says, “It is dreamy”

Recalling the shoot, Raghav revealed that he was so overwhelmed by the experience that he briefly forgot his dialogue after Shah Rukh Khan delivered his lines. Having grown up watching the superstar's films repeatedly in single-screen theatres, he found it difficult to believe that he was now acting alongside the very actor he had admired for years.

He said, “It's a very dream-level experience. I can't tell you in words. When I was shooting for the first time and the camera was being set up, Shah Rukh sir was there, and I was there. When he said the dialogue for the first time, I forgot my dialogue. Because you remember your childhood. You remember how you used to watch his films 5-6 times in a single-screen cinema. I used to watch his films 5-6 times.”

The actor further shared that responding to Shah Rukh Khan in front of the camera felt almost unreal. However, he quickly regained his composure and reminded himself to stay focused on the performance.

“He is saying the dialogue to you. You have to give the answer. How do I give the answer to Shah Rukh Khan? It felt like that. But then I controlled it. I said, ‘Do it well.’ So, it's a very surreal, different experience. It is dreamy,” added Juyal.

According to reports, Raghav Juyal will be seen playing one of the key antagonists in King. He is reportedly cast as the son of Jackie Shroff's character and is expected to face off against a younger version of Shah Rukh Khan's character, making him one of the film's principal villains.

Directed and written by Siddharth Anand, King features an ensemble cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The action thriller is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026.

Meanwhile, Raghav is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bhai Tera Star Hai. The film also stars Niharika NM, Sanjay Kapoor, Barkha Singh, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vivan Bhatena, Niki Aneja Walia, Vikalp Mehta, and others, and is set to arrive in theatres on July 30.

Also Read : Bhai Tera Star Hai song ‘Aankhon Se Tune 2.0’ out now: Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM bring a romantic spin to the classic melody

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

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