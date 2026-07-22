Suresh Krissna reveals how Salman Khan encouraged his return to Hindi cinema: “He showered me with his love and good wishes”

Veteran filmmaker Suresh Krissna, known for directing over 45 films across Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada cinema, is making a return to Hindi films with a new romantic drama starring Mouni Roy. The director revealed that an unexpected message from Salman Khan played a significant role in inspiring him to revisit the romance genre after several decades.

Suresh Krissna reveals how Salman Khan encouraged his return to Hindi cinema: “He showered me with his love and good wishes”

Speaking to the Times of India, Suresh recalled how the journey began after he came across an interview in which Salman Khan spoke fondly about Love (1991), the romantic film directed by Suresh and starring Salman alongside Revathi.

“Some moments in life arrive unexpectedly and quietly change the course of your journey. Last year, I happened to read an interview in which Salman Khan mentioned that one of his favourite films was Love, the film starring Salman and Revathi which I had directed many years ago in 1991,” he shared.

The filmmaker said Salman's appreciation deeply touched him and prompted him to reach out. “It touched me deeply. I somehow got his number from my earlier producer and sent him a simple message. Honestly, I never expected a reply. Time passed,” he said.

Things changed when Suresh wished Salman on his birthday. “Then came his birthday. I sent him my wishes once again. This time, he responded. His message was warm, affectionate and full of love. One line in particular stayed with me. He called me his favourite person. He wished me, my wife, and showered me with his love and good wishes. That one message meant more than words can express,” he expressed.

The heartfelt exchange encouraged the director to reflect on his next creative step. “I have experienced countless memorable moments in my career. Yet, I must admit, Salman Khan's heartfelt message gave me a joy and excitement that was truly special. It also made me pause and ask myself a simple question: Why not make another Hindi film?” he added.

Having collaborated with cinema icons including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna, Prabhas and Salman Khan, Suresh decided to return with a pure love story. Explaining his choice of genre, he said, “Why not tell a love story? Cinema has always proved that some of the greatest love stories are created by filmmakers who have experienced life deeply. K. Balachander gave us the unforgettable Ek Duuje Ke Liye. Yash Chopra created timeless romances like Chandni. South Indian cinema, too, has produced evergreen love stories from directors who understood the true depth, beauty and pain of love.”

The filmmaker revealed that he soon began writing the script and later narrated the concept to producer Prerna Arora, who instantly agreed to back the project. “That thought stayed with me. I began writing. Slowly, I found myself falling in love with the story I was creating. When the basic idea was ready, I narrated it to producer Prerna Arora. She immediately connected with it and said, ‘I'm doing this film,’” he said.

Once the screenplay was completed, both Suresh and Prerna felt the film needed a strong female lead capable of handling the emotional depth of the role. According to the director, Mouni Roy was the first name that came to his mind, and interestingly, Prerna independently suggested the same actress.

“I continued working until the screenplay was complete. When Prerna heard the finished script, her reaction gave me immense confidence. She felt it was a beautiful script, but one that needed an exceptional actress... As I began thinking about possible names, one face kept returning to my mind, Mouni Roy,” he shared.

He added, “Interestingly, without any discussion, Prerna independently suggested the very same name. We both instinctively felt that Mouni Roy was the ideal choice. She is mesmerising, elegant, and a wonderfully talented performer. Prerna arranged a narration. I narrated the script to Mouni. When I finished, her very first question was, 'When are we starting?' That was all I needed to hear. With Mouni Roy coming on board, the film has acquired an entirely new dimension.”

Casting for the remaining roles is currently underway, with discussions ongoing for several prominent names. Suresh also hinted that the upcoming film will explore themes that resonate with the present day.

"Besides love, my film will have a strong relevance to today's world," promised the director.

Concluding on an emotional note, Suresh expressed his gratitude to Salman Khan for unknowingly inspiring his return to Hindi cinema.

"As the project moves steadily towards production, I feel the same excitement I experienced while making some of my most cherished films. Life has a beautiful way of coming full circle. Many years ago, I directed Love with Salman Khan. Today, inspired by his unexpected message, I find myself returning to Hindi cinema with another love story. And somewhere in my heart, I hope that when this film is complete, Salman Khan will love this 'Love' too," he concluded.

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