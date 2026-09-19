Rajshri Productions unveils a motion poster for the Sooraj Barjatya directorial ahead of its special song launch at Mumbai’s Royal Opera House.

Rajshri Productions and Himesh Reshammiya Melodies have unveiled a motion poster for the title track of Yeh Prem Mol Liya, building anticipation ahead of the song’s launch on September 20. The upcoming track will be introduced through a live musical event at Mumbai’s Royal Opera House, where composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya will perform with an orchestra of 25 musicians.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya: Himesh Reshammiya to launch title track of Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari starrer live with 25-piece orchestra on September 20

The motion poster offers a glimpse of the title track ahead of the special event, which will take place a few months before the film’s theatrical release. Instead of a conventional digital launch, the makers have opted for a live musical evening to introduce the song. Sharing the motion poster on social media, the makers wrote, “A little glimpse of the magic that’s coming your way… Can’t wait for you to experience our title track in all its glory!”

Music forms an important part of Yeh Prem Mol Liya, with Himesh Reshammiya composing the songs for the film. The project also marks another collaboration between Reshammiya and filmmaker Sooraj R. Barjatya after their association on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

The upcoming film brings together Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari as a fresh pairing. The two actors will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in the musical family entertainer. Directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films.

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The makers have positioned the film around themes of love and family, with the music expected to play a significant role in establishing its emotional world. The album reportedly features seven songs composed by Himesh Reshammiya, with the music created around a brief calling for simple, soulful and accessible songs.

The September 20 event at the Royal Opera House will therefore mark the first major unveiling of the film’s musical world. With Reshammiya performing alongside a 25-member orchestra, the title track launch will bring together the film’s music and its traditional family-entertainer positioning.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is scheduled to release theatrically on November 27. The film marks Sooraj R. Barjatya’s latest directorial venture and brings a new lead pair to a Rajshri Productions family-oriented story.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Himesh Reshammiya and Rajshri Productions to kickstart Yeh Prem Mol Liya promotions with musical concert at Royal Opera House

More Pages: Yeh Prem Mol Liya Box Office Collection

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