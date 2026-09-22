Rajesh Tailang is set to return as Sanjay Kataria in the second season of Bakaiti. While the first season introduced audiences to the dynamics of the Kataria family and the everyday conflicts that shaped their relationships, Season 2 takes Sanjay’s character into a more vulnerable space.

EXCLUSIVE: Rajesh Tailang speaks on Sanjay Kataria’s evolution in Bakaiti Season 2; says, “His acceptance of his own vulnerabilities” is his biggest change

Speaking about Sanjay’s journey in the new season, Rajesh Tailang said the character has become more accepting of his vulnerabilities. He explained that Sanjay initially viewed opening up about his problems as a sign of weakness, particularly as the head of his family.

“In this season, Sanjay has accepted his vulnerabilities much more than he did in the first season. As the head of a family, he often felt that sharing his problems with his wife, children, or family was a sign of weakness. But over the course of Season 2, he has grown to understand that being vulnerable is not a weakness. For me, Sanjay's biggest change is his acceptance of his own vulnerabilities and his ability to express them,” the actor said.

Rajesh Tailang on reuniting with the Kataria family

The actor also opened up about returning to the set with the entire Kataria family. While the characters are frequently caught up in arguments and disagreements in the series, Tailang said the atmosphere behind the scenes was very different.

“The entire Kataria family was together in Season 1 as well, so we already had a lot of fun together. Of course, on the show, the family is constantly fighting and getting into all kinds of situations, but being together on set is a completely different experience. We had a great time shooting together, with a lot of laughter and fun behind the scenes. In fact, we probably had far fewer fights on set than the Katarias do in the series!” he said.

Sanjay and Bunty’s father-son dynamic

One of the important aspects of Sanjay’s journey in Season 2 is his relationship with his son Bunty. According to Tailang, the conflicts between the father and son also allow Sanjay to reflect on his own approach to parenting.

“Bunty does a few things this season that can definitely hurt a father’s ego. But Sanjay makes a conscious effort to understand both himself and the problems his son is going through, rather than simply reacting to him. As a parent, that is something I have taken away from the character: instead of immediately blaming or judging a child, it is important to first understand what they may be going through,” Tailang said.

The actor also revealed that his own experience as a father helped him connect with Bunty’s phase of life. “My son is also almost the same age as Bunty, so I understand the kind of challenges children face at this age. In a way, Rajesh helps Sanjay become a better father, and Sanjay helps Rajesh become a better father too,” he added.

Rajesh Tailang on exploring a different side of Sanjay

For Tailang, Season 2 also brought the opportunity to explore aspects of Sanjay that had not been explored as deeply earlier. The actor described the experience as both exciting and challenging, particularly because the character enters a different phase of his life.

“As an actor, playing Sanjay this season was both fun and a little scary at the same time. There were new layers to explore in the character, and Sanjay experiences a completely different side of his life this season. Discovering that hidden side of him and bringing it to the screen was what made the experience particularly interesting for me,” he said.

With Sanjay’s emotional journey taking a more introspective turn, Bakaiti Season 2 appears set to explore the Kataria family beyond their familiar arguments and everyday chaos. For Tailang, the new season has also offered an opportunity to examine vulnerability, parenthood and the ways family members learn to understand one another.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Rajesh Tailang credits rise of smart TVs and better home-viewing setups for making OTT “shared experience for families”; says, “Content and technology have moved hand-in-hand”

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