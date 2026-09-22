Sonali Bendre has unveiled the first poster of Sohla, marking her first outing as a film presenter. The poster introduces Pashya, a 13-year-old boy who is at the centre of a story about family, hope and the choices that shape one's life. The film is scheduled to release theatrically on October 16, 2026.

Sonali Bendre introduces Pashya in Sohla first poster

Sohla, which means celebration, refers to a coming-of-age ceremony that holds significance in a young boy's life. The ritual is celebrated with family and close ones and marks the occasion when a boy wears his father's chappals for the first time. The act symbolises his transition from childhood towards manhood.

For Pashya, the ceremony is something he looks forward to. The occasion brings with it new clothes, blessings, sweets, laughter and a family visit to the village temple. Wearing his father's chappals for the first time marks an important moment in his life. However, things take an unexpected turn before he is ready, leading him to make choices that shape what follows.

Speaking about coming on board as the presenter of Sohla, Sonali Bendre said, “I have been asked over the years to lend my name to many things. I have said yes very rarely. Sohla is one of those very rare yeses. Because this is not a film I watched and forgot. It is a film that stayed with me the way a book that quietly changes you stays with you. And I realised that instinct, the wanting to share it with more people, is what presenting a film really means. I am not presenting Sohla as an actor. I am presenting it as someone who believes in the film and in the story Saaikat has created.”

Director Saaikat Bagbaan added, “Sohla is a celebration of childhood, friendship, family, and the little moments that become part of who we are. Pashya is at the centre of that world, and seeing him take his first step towards audiences through this poster is incredibly special for me. Every filmmaker hopes to find collaborators who believe in the story the way the maker does. To have Rose Audio Visuals and Sonali Bendre present my first feature film gives this journey an incredible sense of encouragement. I cannot wait for audiences to experience Sohla in cinemas on 16 October.”

Sohla is presented by Sonali Bendre and directed by Saaikat Bagbaan. The film is produced by Goldie Behl under Rose Audio Visuals, along with Sachin Srivastav, Ratna Srivastava and Kavita Bagban under Carryon Fiilms. The cast includes Pravin Dalimbkar, Devdatta Prashant Gone, Varsha Malwadkar, Vaishnavi Sanjay Ghodke and Alessandra Whelan Merediz. Cinepolis is handling the film's all-India theatrical distribution.

Also Read : Sonali Bendre turns presenter with Marathi film Sohla, set for October 16 release

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