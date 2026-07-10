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Bollywood Hungama » News » Ashish Chowdhry gives a fun shoutout to the Dhamaal 4 team with a nostalgic twist » Ashish Chowdhry gives a fun shoutout to the Dhamaal 4 team with a nostalgic twist

Ashish Chowdhry gives a fun shoutout to the Dhamaal 4 team with a nostalgic twist

en Bollywood News Ashish Chowdhry gives a fun shoutout to the Dhamaal 4 team with a nostalgic twist
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

As Dhamaal 4 continues its successful run in theatres, actor and entrepreneur Ashish Chowdhry gave a fun-filled shoutout to the film's cast and crew, adding his own humorous touch to the celebrations.

Ashish Chowdhry gives a fun shoutout to the Dhamaal 4 team with a nostalgic twist

Ashish Chowdhry gives a fun shoutout to the Dhamaal 4 team with a nostalgic twist

Taking to social media, Ashish shared a playful picture that subtly referenced the iconic 'W' from the original Dhamaal. Alongside the post, he wrote, “Best wishes to the #Dhamaal4 team on finding their treasure… Mujhe toh apna ‘W’ mil gaya bro!!😂”, delighting fans with the nostalgic callback and light-hearted message.

Packed with comedy, adventure and chaos, Dhamaal 4 continues the franchise's signature treasure-hunt theme and has been entertaining audiences across age groups. The film features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Devgn Films, Dhamaal 4 is a T-Series Films, Maruti International and Panorama Studios production. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film is produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit and Kumar Mangat Pathak. Dhamaal 4 is currently running successfully in cinemas.

Also Read : REVEALED: Dhamaal 4 opens with an emotional Satish Kaushik surprise; makers recreate Bata Bhai using CGI and AI

More Pages: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection , Dhamaal 4 Movie Review

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