Dhamaal 4 has finally released today and the excitement is tremendous due to the casting, hilarious trailer and popularity of the franchise. Yesterday, Bollywood Hungama shared the exciting news that the film ends with the promise of the next installment – Dhamaal 5. And now, we bring to you news of another nice surprise in the film, which appears at the very beginning.

REVEALED: Dhamaal 4 opens with an emotional Satish Kaushik surprise; makers recreate Bata Bhai using CGI and AI

Dhamaal 4 opens with an animated sequence featuring none other than Satish Kaushik as Bata Bhai. The late veteran had played the same character in the franchise’s second instalment, Double Dhamaal (2011), and his hilarious antics had won over audiences.

As Satish Kaushik passed away in 2023, the makers recreated his character on screen with the help of CGI and AI. For the same reason, Satish Kaushik’s wife, Shashi Kaushik, has also been thanked in the opening credits.

The animated sequence also features Jackie Shroff, marking his second special ‘appearance’ in the Dhamaal franchise. In the third part, Total Dhamaal (2019), he had lent his voice to the GPS. The idea of a tapori-style GPS guiding Ajay Devgn towards the fastest route to his destination had generated a lot of laughs.

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 brings back the franchise’s core cast, including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi. The ensemble cast also features Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan, adding new faces to the comedy series.

Dhamaal 4 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with Devgn Films and is a T-Series Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios production. It is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

The Money Heist connection

Another surprise in the film is the song ‘Paisa Lao’. It is a recreated version of the Italian song ‘Bella Ciao’, which became popular after it was used in the cult web series, Money Heist. ‘Paisa Lao’ is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and is sung by Neeraj Shridhar.

Also Read: BREAKING: Dhamaal 4 ends with the promise of the next installment – Dhamaal 5

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