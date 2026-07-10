The Paradise continues to be one of the most eagerly awaited films, with every new update from the makers adding to the growing excitement among audiences.

The Paradise team wishes Vikram Maalik aka Raghav Juyal on his birthday through a new poster; watch

Starring Natural Star Nani, The Paradise has become one of the most anticipated and talked-about films of 2026. The excitement surrounding the project has been steadily building, especially as it reunites Nani with director Srikanth Odela following the success of their blockbuster Dasara. Amid the buzz, the makers celebrated Raghav Juyal’s birthday by unveiling a new poster featuring him as Vikram Maalik.

Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote, “Wishing our 'VIKRAM MAALIK' aka the supremely talented #RaghavJuyal a very Happy Birthday. He will meet you in #TheParadise and stun you with his performance.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Paradise (@theparadisemovie)

Meanwhile, Aaya Sher, featuring Natural Star Nani, has already made a significant impact globally. The song has topped charts and gained widespread popularity, with fans recreating Nani’s energetic hook step through reels and edits across social media platforms. Having crossed over 90 million views, the track has emerged as one of the biggest songs of the year.

Backed by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on August 21, 2026. The film will be released in eight languages—Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam. Expanding its international reach, the makers have reportedly approached Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds to present The Paradise in global markets. With its ambitious vision, strong cast, and large-scale production, the film continues to generate immense anticipation ahead of its release.

Also Read : Raghav Juyal opens up on surviving in Bollywood without backing; says, “You need complete delusion”

More Pages: The Paradise Box Office Collection

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