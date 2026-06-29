Arshad Warsi says, “I cannot do a Circuit in a Golmaal” as he explains comedy styles in Golmaal, Dhamaal and Rajkumar Hirani films

Three projects in three weeks. That is the reality facing Arshad Warsi this summer, with Welcome To The Jungle already in theatres following its June 26 release, Pritam and Pedro on July 3, and Dhamaal 4 on July 10. In a conversation with Variety India, the actor explained why each of those performances demands an entirely different comic sensibility.

Arshad Warsi says, “I cannot do a Circuit in a Golmaal” as he explains comedy styles in Golmaal, Dhamaal and Rajkumar Hirani films

Each character lives in its own world

Warsi drew a clear line between the comedy styles of his most recognisable films. He said, “If I talk about Welcome and Dhamaal, there are a lot of similarities. They’re pretty much in the same genre of comedy. Golmaal is slightly different because those characters are distinct, highly identified and behave in a very specific, stylized way.”

He was equally firm about the impossibility of mixing those worlds. “I cannot do a Circuit in a Golmaal. It will just not fit. The lines won’t fit. The mentality and the sensibility will simply not match,” he said.

The Hirani difference

When it comes to working with Rajkumar Hirani, Warsi said the approach shifts entirely. “Raju’s comedies are not like any of them. It’s a very different space. It’s more natural, more realistic and deeply human. I can take a sequence from his movie and give it to you, and that exact same sequence could be shot very seriously as a pure drama. But he adds humor to it,” he said.

Warsi added that this quality is present in Pritam and Pedro as well, saying, “There’s a serious robbery happening, but at the back of your mind, there’s a small smile on your face because you see something strange happening; something that is actually very obvious and real.”

The time he forgot how to be Circuit

Hirani himself shared a telling anecdote at the trailer launch of Pritam and Pedro. While filming Lage Raho Munna Bhai, three years after Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., he noticed something was off with Warsi’s performance on the first day of shoot.

Hirani recalled, “Arshad, Circuit nahin lag raha hai, yaar. Kuch alag ho raha hai (Arshad, you don’t feel like Circuit, something is off).” Warsi agreed, retrieved a DVD of the first film, watched himself for half an hour in his vanity van, and only then returned to the set ready to shoot.

Warsi said the episode sums up his working method. “That’s exactly how I operate. You do your work, you completely forget about it, and you move to the next. You have to fully clear your mind to think of the next character.”

Pritam and Pedro, directed by Avinash Arun and produced by Rajkumar Hirani, stars Warsi as Pedro Gonsalves, a seasoned Goan cop with no tolerance for modern technology who is forced into a partnership with a young cyber expert played by debutant Vir Hirani. The series streams on an OTT platform from July 3, 2026.

Also Read: Arshad Warsi opens up on his packed 2026 slate; says, “There Is Always a bit of fear”

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