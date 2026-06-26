Actor Arshad Warsi is heading into what could be one of the biggest years of his career, with an exciting line-up that includes Welcome To The Jungle, Dhamaal 4, Pritam And Pedro, and Shah Rukh Khan's King. While the actor has multiple high-profile projects set to release over the coming months, he admits that in the film industry, success can never be predicted until audiences have their say.

Arshad Warsi opens up on his packed 2026 slate; says, “There Is Always a bit of fear”

Reflecting on his busy release calendar, Arshad said, “Either it’s a good time or a bad time, that we will only know after the releases! Right now, it seems like a great time. But after a release, it can easily become, ‘Oh, it's not that good, it's a little bad... oh, what a terrible time!’”

Although he enjoys staying busy as an actor, there is one aspect of filmmaking he isn't particularly fond of. “It’s tiring. I am not a big fan of promotions at all; that’s my only hitch,” Arshad admitted. However, he added that despite the demanding promotional schedules, he is grateful and happy to see so many of his long-awaited projects finally reaching audiences.

The actor also revealed that every release brings a sense of nervousness because he feels responsible not just for himself but for everyone involved in making the film. “There is always fear. There is always excitement. You never know what is going to happen. You just hope that people love your work.”

Elaborating further, Arshad said, “There is always a bit of fear because you work hard and want the film to do well—not just for yourself, but for everyone. Honestly speaking, I really want Welcome to do well for [director] Ahmed Khan and [producer] Firoz Nadiadwala. A director or a producer works on one film at a time, whereas an actor is a multi-bagger doing multiple projects. So I wish it does great for them.”

Despite the pressure surrounding every release, the veteran actor believes he has already established himself over the years and no longer feels the need to prove his acting abilities. “The rest of us have already done our jobs and established who we are. I’ve already proved myself; I don't need to prove to anyone that I can act.”

Arshad's release schedule begins with Pritam And Pedro, premiering on JioHotstar on July 3. Created and produced by Rajkumar Hirani and directed by Avinash Arun, the series also marks Vir Hirani's acting debut. This will be followed by Dhamaal 4, directed by Indra Kumar, which is slated to hit theatres on July 10.

The actor will also feature in Ahmed Khan's multi-starrer Welcome To The Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Paresh Rawal and several others. Later this year, he will share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan in the much-awaited action entertainer King. Looking ahead, Arshad is also set to reunite with the Golmaal franchise for Golmaal 5, scheduled for release in 2027.

Also Read : Welcome To The Jungle Box Office update: Akshay Kumar starrer opens to around 12% occupancy; collects Rs. 2.36 cr. by 11 AM

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