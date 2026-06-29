Saif Ali Khan shares how he teaches Taimur and Jeh about religion and inclusivity: “There’s one god and he has many names”

Saif Ali Khan recently opened up about the values he hopes to pass on to his sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, revealing that conversations about religion are a regular part of their family life. The actor, who married Kareena Kapoor after his divorce from Amrita Singh, said he enjoys discussing faith with his children and believes in introducing them to a more spiritual and inclusive outlook.

Saif Ali Khan shares how he teaches Taimur and Jeh about religion and inclusivity: “There’s one god and he has many names”

Speaking to We Women’s London Edition, Saif said, “It’s a conversation I love having with them. Because I myself am not the most religious of people. My mother taught me, and I taught my kids, that there’s one God and He has many names. It’s as simple as that. You worship him in different places. And if your religion talks about love and forgiveness towards your fellow human beings, then that’s it."

Reflecting on his own childhood, the actor shared that he was exposed to different religious practices while growing up. He recalled attending Christian schools where prayers formed a part of the daily routine and even joked about unsuccessfully trying to skip chapel.

“I’ve grown up in churches, in schools which start with being at chapel. I’ve tried bunking that by saying I’m from a different religion, and then they got a maulvi to come and talk to us. That didn’t work,” Saif recalled, laughing. “But it was quite a Christian upbringing. The kids would say the prayer, followed by prayers of other religions. They’d celebrate Christmas as much as Diwali. That’s the kind of upbringing I’ve had. I’ve never really thought about it. It’s intuitive," he added.

Saif also shared an interesting conversation he recently had with nine-year-old Taimur. Curious to know how his son understood the concept of religion, the actor asked him the difference between religion and methodology. Taimur's thoughtful response left Saif pleasantly surprised.

Recalling the exchange, Saif said, “Taimur, 9 years old, responded, ‘In religion, we pray, and in methodology, we don’t,’ and I think it’s a good answer."

The actor concluded by saying that such discussions are common in their household and credited both his mother and wife Kareena Kapoor for encouraging an open-minded approach towards spirituality.

“So, we’re constantly talking about these things. I’m lucky I haven’t grown up like that. My mother had an open mind about these things, and so does my wife. It’s more of a spiritual approach."

Saif and Kareena first grew close while working together on films, including Tashan, before making their relationship public. After dating for several years, the couple tied the knot in Mumbai in 2012. They are now parents to two sons, Taimur and Jeh, and continue to be among Bollywood's most-followed celebrity families.

Also Read : Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan starrer Haiwaan locks September 11, 2026 release date

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