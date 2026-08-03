Arjun Rampal marks silver jubilee of his Bollywood debut; expresses gratitude to Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and more: “Lots of Pyar Ishq aur mohabbat to all”

Actor Arjun Rampal has completed 25 years in Hindi cinema, marking the milestone by revisiting the release of his debut film, Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat. The actor shared a heartfelt note on social media, expressing gratitude to the filmmakers, co-stars, producers and fans who have stood by him throughout his journey.

Arjun Rampal marks silver jubilee of his Bollywood debut; expresses gratitude to Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and more: “Lots of Pyar Ishq aur mohabbat to all”

Released in 2001, Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, directed by Rajiv Rai, introduced Rampal to Bollywood while the film also starred Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani and Kirti Reddy. Although the film did not perform well commercially, Rampal's performance earned him nominations and accolades for Best Male Debut, laying the foundation for a career spanning over two decades.

Arjun Rampal reflects on his 25-year journey

Looking back on his debut, Rampal wrote that he never imagined how closely the film's title would mirror his life: "25 years ago on this day, I had my first release Pyar Ishq Aur Mohabbat. Little did I know then, how relevant this title will become in my life. As I received a lot of Love and Mohabbat from so many people. I try my best to reciprocate."

The actor said he remains grateful for every phase of his career, adding that every success and setback helped shape him as an artist: "I am truly grateful, for this career of mine, each and every experience, good or bad, big or small. They all are blessings, that moulded me into the artist I am today. I can say confidently I wouldn't change a thing."

Arjun Rampal thanks directors, producers and colleagues

In his lengthy note, Rampal acknowledged several filmmakers and collaborators who played an important role in his career. He thanked his early directors Rajiv Rai, Ashok Mehta and Shantanu Shorey for believing in him at the beginning of his journey.

He also expressed gratitude to producers including Vashu Bhagnani, Ramesh Taurani, Shabbir Boxwala and Gauri Khan for continuing to cast him regardless of a film's commercial performance.

The actor gave special mentions to several industry colleagues, including Shah Rukh Khan for encouraging him to be part of Om Shanti Om, Farah Khan for helping him understand larger-than-life characters and Amitabh Bachchan for inspiring him through his generosity and guidance.

He also thanked filmmakers such as Prakash Jha, Sudhir Mishra, Nikkhil Advani, Rituparno Ghosh, Aparna Sen, Honey Trehan and Aditya Dhar for their contribution to his artistic journey.

Arjun Rampal says, “I am nothing without my fans”

Concluding his note, Rampal wrote, "Most importantly all of you my fans, who stuck it out. I am nothing without all of you. I don't take this for granted. I never will. I am just humbled and eternally grateful."

He ended the post by thanking everyone who had been part of his journey and wished them "Lots of Pyar Ishq aur mohabbat."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Rampal (@rampal72)

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was last seen on the big screen in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. He also recently appeared in the OTT film Satluj. However, the film was taken down from ZEE5 just two days after its digital premiere.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh turns 41: Arjun Rampal calls Dhurandhar co-star “Sher” in heartfelt birthday wish BTS montage

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