Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 40th birthday on July 6, 2026, and has received warm wishes from friends, colleagues, and fans across social media. Among those celebrating the occasion is his Dhurandhar co-star Arjun Rampal, who shared a heartfelt birthday message accompanied by a special video montage that revisited memorable moments from the making of the Aditya Dhar-directed duology.

Ranveer Singh turns 40: Arjun Rampal calls Dhurandhar co-star “Sher” in heartfelt birthday wish BTS montage

The video featured a collection of fan artworks dedicated to Ranveer Singh along with behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of Dhurandhar. The montage was set to ‘Main Aur Tu,’ one of the popular tracks associated with the film, making it a nostalgic tribute for fans of the franchise.

Sharing the video, Arjun wrote, "Happy Happy birthday Sher e, to more fabulous memories, performances, successes, love, ice baths, laughs, celebrations. Have a fabulous year ahead @ranveersingh big love and a huge hug."

The post quickly caught the attention of fans, who flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for Ranveer and appreciation for the camaraderie shared by the two actors. Adding to the celebrations, Arjun Rampal's fiancée Gabriella Demetriades also wished Ranveer Singh in the comments section of the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Rampal (@rampal72)

Arjun's birthday tribute comes just two weeks after the release of Dhurandhar The Revenge Raw & Undekha on Netflix.

Arjun Rampal stays busy with multiple projects

Arjun Rampal played Major Iqbal, a character heavily inspired by real-world militant Ilyas Kashmiri, in Dhurandhar, where he served as the secondary antagonist. He later returned as the primary antagonist in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, further expanding the character's role in the sequel.

Away from the action franchise, Arjun was recently seen in Satluj, which premiered on ZEE5 on July 3, 2026. Directed by Honey Trehan, the gritty crime drama also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Suvinder Vicky. The long-awaited project draws significant inspiration from the life and work of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, presenting an emotionally charged narrative.

The actor is also reportedly gearing up for another high-profile project. He is rumoured to portray an ultra-luxurious business tycoon loosely inspired by controversial businessman Vijay Mallya in the upcoming web series Billionaire.

Also Read: Dhurandhar trailer launch: “I did not see Ranveer Singh even ONCE in the film; it was only Hamza…Hum chale jaayenge lekin yeh picture rahegi!”- Arjun Rampal

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