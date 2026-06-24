Arjun Rampal’s daughter Myra has turned 21, and the actor marked the special occasion with a heartfelt birthday post on social media. Sharing a series of pictures featuring Myra along with some rare family moments, the Dhurandhar actor expressed his pride and love for his daughter as she stepped into a new phase of life.

Arjun Rampal celebrates daughter Myra’s 21st birthday with rare family photos and sweet message; watch

Taking to Instagram, Arjun penned an emotional note for Myra. He wrote, “My dearest darling Mypie @myra_rampal You are 21 today and I don't even know how fast that happened. My little is a big girl now and I can't be prouder of you. To slowing down and creating beautiful memories. My precious little girl. You are always my little. Happy birthday my love. May the world always be your oyster.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Rampal (@rampal72)

The post quickly received warm wishes from friends, family members, and fans. Among those who reacted were actors Bobby Deol and Chunky Panday, who sent their love and blessings to Myra on her special day.

Arjun’s partner, Gabriella Demetriades, also joined in the celebrations and commented, “Happy birthday beauty!”

For the unversed, Arjun Rampal married model Mehr Jesia in 1998. The couple announced their separation in May 2018 and share two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra.

The actor is currently in a relationship with model and digital content creator Gabriella Demetriades. The couple welcomed their son, Arik, on July 18, 2019, after announcing their pregnancy earlier that year.

On the professional front, Arjun has been associated with filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s spy-action franchise Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge. In the films, he essays the role of Major Iqbal, a fictional Pakistani ISI mastermind connected to the storyline surrounding the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Is Arjun Rampal playing Vijay Mallya-inspired business tycoon in Billionaire? Producer Prabhleen Sandhu BREAKS silence: “It is loosely based…”

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