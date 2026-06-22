Made In India: A Titan Story has received unanimous acclaim. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, producer Prabhleen Sandhu opened up about her upcoming projects.

EXCLUSIVE: Is Arjun Rampal playing Vijay Mallya-inspired business tycoon in Billionaire? Producer Prabhleen Sandhu BREAKS silence: “It is loosely based…”

Prabhleen said, “We are currently working on a web series called Billionaire. It was officially announced earlier this year. Hansal Mehta ji and Robbie Grewal are directing it. And we are also a part of an untitled show that will premiere on Prime Video.”

Robbie was also the director of Made In India: A Titan Story as well as Prabhleen Sandhu’s 2025 horror show, Bhay – The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery. The series was also well appreciated and Prabhleen confirmed, “It’ll have a Season 2.”

There have been speculations that Arjun Rampal plays a character inspired by business tycoon Vijay Mallya in Billionaire. When asked if that was true, Prabhleen Sandhu revealed, “It is loosely based on him. But it’s not exactly about him.” She shared the excitement of having the actor on board, “He’s on a high after Dhurandhar. We are happy to be working with him.”

Prabhleen Sandhu has also been an actor and has worked in films like Shahid (2013) and The Buckingham Murders (2024). Will she explore more acting projects? She replied, “Yes, for sure. I love acting. I do get acting offers, but it’s not exactly what I am looking for. So, I am waiting for the right thing to come.”

She continued, “Also, as a producer, I have learned a lot, which I didn’t as an actor. Actors are very guarded and you are pampered. As a producer, you are on your toes, running around and ensuring everything is fine. That’s how I am. I do not like to be in the office. Moreover, the feeling of translating an idea into a script, shooting it and getting love from the audience is something else. It can’t be described in words.”

Prabhleen Sandhu went down memory lane while reminiscing about Shahid, “We recently had a VHS screening (Versova Homage Screening) and people continue to show the same kind of love for it. It’s special for me as I got exposed to production on the sets of Shahid. That’s how I landed the film. Then, Hansal ji auditioned me and asked me to play the role of Maryam. So, even when I had not bagged the role, the film was close to my heart since then.”

Prabhleen continued, “I got a lot of love for The Buckingham Murders, too. People didn’t expect me to play such a role. I can say that my best work is with Hansal sir (laughs). If he calls and offers me some film, I don’t even ask. I know he will be offering me a memorable role.”

Shahid is absent from OTT platforms and its director, Hansal Mehta, has expressed his displeasure about it. Prabhleen Sandhu said, “Hansal ji and I keep talking about it.” Now that she’s a producer, would she like to buy the rights to the film so that the film can be made available to all fans on digital without any hindrance? She smiled and stated, “I like this idea. I’ll think about it!”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Jim Sarbh headed for another Emmy nomination? Made In India producer Prabhleen Sandhu says, “He has outdone himself; we’ll SURELY apply”; reveals his UNBELIEVABLE prep: “Usually actors wear wigs to go bald; for Jim, it was vice versa!”

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