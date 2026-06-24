Fifteen years after 3 Idiots released, a sequel to the Rajkumar Hirani directorial has been confirmed, with the original characters returning in a story set two decades on from the events of the first film.

Rajkumar Hirani opens up on 3 Idiots sequel, “The three characters are married, with kids”

Work in progress

Speaking to Variety India, Hirani said the project is still at a very early stage. “At this moment I am still working on the initial script. It’s a very early draft. Aamir (Khan) has heard and liked it, but we still have to work on it. So, at this moment, Abhijat Joshi and I are literally locked up out of Mumbai, trying to write it. So I guess we will be in a better position to know when we are starting it in the next two months,” he said.

Same faces, new chapter

Hirani clarified that no new characters are being introduced. “It’s all the same characters; all of them are the same characters. It’s like a time leap, like ‘What are they doing now?’ It’s 3 Idiots 20 years later, so what’s happened is that these characters have grown older. They are not in college anymore, they are in their professions, married, with kids, and now we see what happens in their lives,” he added.

Released in 2009, 3 Idiots was loosely adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s novel ‘Five Point Someone’, following three engineering students navigating academic pressure, friendship, and societal expectations. Aamir Khan starred as Rancho, alongside R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, and Mona Singh.

Beyond its performance in India, 3 Idiots drew considerable audiences in China and has since remained a widely referenced title in Hindi cinema. The sequel, once completed, would reunite Hirani with the same cast and writing collaborator Abhijat Joshi.

Also Read: Aamir Khan CONFIRMS 3 Idiots sequel is in the works, reveals Rajkumar Hirani directorial is set 10 years later: “It’s a beautiful story”

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