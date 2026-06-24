Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana remains one of the most eagerly awaited films in Indian cinema. From its star-studded cast and grand scale to its visual effects, the ambitious mythological epic has generated immense buzz ever since it was announced. Amid the growing excitement, actor Ravi Dubey, who essays the role of Lakshman in the two-part film, has shared a message for audiences eagerly awaiting its release.

Ravi Dubey urges fans to trust the process as anticipation around Ramayana continues to grow: “You wait with faith”

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. For Ravi Dubey, Ramayana marks his first major big-screen project as part of the principal cast.

Speaking to ANI about the film and its significance, Ravi reflected on the cultural importance of the epic and the responsibility that comes with portraying such iconic characters. “Bharat aur Ramyana ek doosre se alag nahin hain (India and Ramayana are not different from each other). They are one. As far as preparation is concerned, we will discuss that later. Yeh hamara ithihaas hai, dharohar hai, and the more we can work on it, the more we will try to do justice to it within our abilities. It has been an amazing experience,” he said.

Earlier this year, the makers unveiled the film’s first teaser, offering audiences a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. While the teaser was widely appreciated for its grandeur and Ranbir’s transformation, some viewers raised concerns about the visual effects.

Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for another glimpse of the film, hoping to see further refinements in the VFX. Addressing the expectations surrounding the project, Ravi urged audiences to have faith in the makers and their vision. “We are making the film with faith. You wait with faith,” he said.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part cinematic spectacle inspired by the ancient Indian epic. The story follows Lord Rama’s journey and his battle against Ravana, the king of Lanka, after the abduction of Sita.

The film also stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman, while the music is being composed by legendary composers Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman. The first installment of Ramayana is slated to release during Diwali 2026, with the second part expected to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2027.

Also Read : Ramayana makers get on board Hollywood stunt choreographers Guy Norris and Terry Notary of Mad Max: Fury Road and The Avengers fame

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