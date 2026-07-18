The actor urges media platforms to verify facts before publishing speculative reports, reiterating that he and Mouni Roy have shared an 18-year friendship.

Arjun Bijlani shuts down dating rumours with Mouni Roy; says, “Not every friendship needs a romantic angle for views”

Actor Arjun Bijlani has addressed the recent speculation surrounding his meeting with longtime friend Mouni Roy, strongly criticising the spread of unverified reports linking the two romantically. The actor urged entertainment portals and paparazzi pages to exercise greater responsibility while reporting and refrain from sensationalising personal interactions for clicks.

Arjun Bijlani shuts down dating rumours with Mouni Roy; says, “Not every friendship needs a romantic angle for views”

The rumours surfaced shortly after Mouni Roy confirmed her separation from entrepreneur husband Suraj Nambiar following weeks of speculation surrounding their marriage. Amid the developments, Arjun's meeting with the actress sparked several reports, prompting the actor to issue a clarification.

Emphasising that his relationship with Mouni is built on nearly two decades of friendship, Arjun said there was nothing beyond a friend offering support during a difficult phase. In his statement, the Naagin actor shared, "It's disappointing to see certain pages publish completely baseless stories in the name of entertainment. Arjun and Mouni have been close friends for over 18 years. Standing by a friend during a difficult phase is called friendship, not a headline to be sensationalized."

He further expressed concern over how genuine friendships are often misrepresented to generate online engagement and continued, "Two friends meeting after 18 years of friendship doesn't suddenly become a 'dating story.' Sometimes, people simply show up for each other, especially when a friend is going through a difficult time. Not every friendship needs a romantic angle for views. A little fact-checking before publishing would go a long way."

Calling for more accountability from media outlets and social media pages, the actor also highlighted the need to avoid assigning romantic connotations to every interaction between a man and a woman. "Not every interaction between a man and a woman deserves to be twisted into a false narrative. We request media pages to verify facts before spreading misleading stories that unnecessarily invade people's personal lives and create confusion. Responsible journalism builds credibility. Clickbait doesn't," he concluded.

Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy have often spoken publicly about their close friendship over the years. The duo also shared popular on-screen chemistry as Ritik and Shivanya in the first season of Ektaa R Kapoor's hit supernatural drama Naagin, earning widespread appreciation from audiences.

While their recent appearances together sparked speculation on social media, Arjun's statement makes it clear that the meeting was simply between two longtime friends, with the actor urging the media to prioritise fact-checking and responsible reporting over sensational headlines.

Also Read: Arjun Bijlani pens heartfelt note ahead of Laughter Chefs 3 grand finale: “What a beautiful journey”

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