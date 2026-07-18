On her birthday today, here’s looking at 5 outfits where she defined fashion attitude in black.

Black has always been beyond a bold colour. It screams confidence, daring and power at the same time, facets that Bhumi Satish Pednekkar likes to imbibe in her wardrobe. The actress has always made cases of minimal and maximalist fashion.

Birthday Special: Bhumi Satish Pednekkar proves black never goes out of fashion

On her birthday today, here’s looking at 5 outfits where she defined fashion attitude in black.

Drama

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Bhumi made a case of dramatic fashion in black by donning a full-length skirt dress featuring a high neck, elongated sleeves and a flared skirt with exaggerated stripes. What stands out is the way she powers her look with leather gloves, striking jewels by Swarovski and shoes by Balenciaga - only to serve a look worth bookmarking!

Refined

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Bhumi keeps it solid and polished in a black, structured pantsuit featuring a straight fit. The Daldal star lets her hairstyle speak up by keeping it in a pleated knot bun. Pednekkar completes her outfit with a layer of contemporary jewellery and a metal-rimmed frame.

Chic

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Bhumi keeps it rich and refined in a striking black outfit featuring flared pants paired with a strapless top with starry detailed patterns, a stunning creation by Maison Amali. While the ensemble stands out on its own, Pednekkar brings a catchy contrast to her look with diamond jewellery and sums it all up with a sleek bun.

Sculpted

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Bhumi stuns in a sculpted black attire featuring pulled-up shoulders and a body-fit silhouette that highlights her off-beat fashion sense. The Badhaai Do star accessorises her look with contemporary, maximalist jewellery and a mini bag that carries a charm of its own.

Sophisticated

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Bhumi keeps it polished and sophisticated in a modest, black outfit featuring a fitting skirt and a buttoned blouse. The actress powers her look with maximalist, oxidised jewellery that falls in sync with the outfit’s poised mood.

Even in black, Bhumi Satish Pednekkar’s fashion and style sense is vibrant, and the birthday girl knows it.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar calls Pushkar a “blend of mythology, history and faith” as she shares spiritual journey through temples, ghats and animal care visit

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