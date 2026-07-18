The light-hearted exchange between the actor and internet personality Orhan Awatramani has become a talking point on social media, with users praising John’s sporting reaction.

John Abraham has found himself at the centre of yet another viral social media moment, thanks to internet personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry. Known for his playful interactions with celebrities, Orry recently shared a video featuring the actor, and the light-hearted exchange has quickly caught the attention of fans online.

John Abraham accidentally says “I love you” after Orry’s word challenge; viral video leaves fans amused

In the now-viral reel, Orry puts John through a simple yet clever word challenge. Asking the actor to repeat the phrase “I love the view” without using the word “the,” Orry sets up a prank that unfolds within seconds. Taking up the challenge without hesitation, John responds with, “I love view,” a phrase that sounds remarkably similar to “I love you.” Before the actor can realise the wordplay, Orry quickly seizes the moment and responds with a cheerful, “Aww… I love you too!”

The unexpected reply leaves John smiling, and the actor's good-humoured reaction has become one of the highlights of the clip. Rather than being caught off guard, John appears to enjoy the joke, making the interaction feel spontaneous and genuine.

The video has since been widely shared across social media platforms, where users have reacted with amusement. Many viewers filled the comments section with laughing emojis, while others described the exchange as one of the most entertaining celebrity interactions to surface online in recent days. Several fans also appreciated John's willingness to participate in the prank, calling his response relaxed and sporting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)



Orry has built a strong social media following through similar celebrity interactions, often creating short-form content featuring actors, musicians and public personalities. His videos typically revolve around light-hearted conversations, games and humorous challenges, many of which go on to gain significant traction online.

John Abraham, meanwhile, has maintained a relatively low-key presence on social media compared to many of his contemporaries. However, moments like these often give fans a glimpse of the actor's off-screen personality, which is rarely seen in public appearances.

While the clip lasts only a few seconds, it has struck a chord with audiences for its simplicity and humour. The playful misunderstanding, coupled with John's smiling reaction and Orry's quick-witted comeback, has helped the video become one of the latest celebrity moments making the rounds on the internet.

Also Read: Kunal Avanti recalls how John Abraham backed Test Subject V after a PowerPoint pitch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.