EXCLUSIVE: Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey shatters Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’s IMAX record in India; earns Rs. 15.33 cr from JUST 34 IMAX screens; shows for next weekend ALREADY fast-filling

Yesterday, Bollywood Hungama reported that Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey created history in IMAX by collecting record-breaking $52 million in the opening weekend globally. 20% of the weekend collections around the globe came just from these 885 IMAX screens (444 screens in North America and 441 screens in the rest of the world). In this article, we’ll focus on the collections of the film in India’s IMAX screens.

EXCLUSIVE: Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey shatters Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’s IMAX record in India; earns Rs. 15.33 cr from JUST 34 IMAX screens; shows for next weekend ALREADY fast-filling

The Odyssey collected a huge Rs. 15.33 crores in three days from just 34 IMAX screens in India. Since the film earned Rs. 61.40 crores during its opening weekend, nearly 25% of its collections came from IMAX screens, while the remaining 75% was generated from approximately 2,700 screens. This highlights the extraordinary demand to watch the film in IMAX, despite the sky-high ticket prices.

On Friday, July 17, The Odyssey sold 45,716 tickets across IMAX screens in India and collected Rs. 4.72 crores, with an occupancy of a whopping 79.7%. Saturday, July 18, was the film’s best day, as the IMAX version collected Rs. 5.36 crores and recorded an occupancy of 86.3%. On Sunday, July 19, the occupancy stood at 83.2%, with the film collecting Rs. 5.24 crores from the sale of 49,944 IMAX tickets.

On Monday, The Odyssey was rock-steady in IMAX with occupancy at 63.1%. The film collected Rs. 3.34 crores with ticket sales amounting to 36,115. So, the four-day collections of The Odyssey in the IMAX format in India stand at Rs. 18.68 crores.

With these staggering collections, The Odyssey has recorded the highest-ever opening weekend for an IMAX release in India, surpassing even locally produced IMAX films. The previous best record was held by the Tom Cruise-starrer Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which released in May 2025.

Meanwhile, The Odyssey continues to remain super-strong across IMAX theatres in India even on weekdays. Considering the tremendous demand, several theatres opened bookings for the following weekend well in advance, and shows for Saturday and Sunday are already filling up fast. Broadway Cinemas in Coimbatore has opened bookings until Wednesday, July 29, and even many of those shows are close to being sold out.

At this rate, it is safe to say that the craze for The Odyssey in IMAX is not going to die down anytime soon, and the film is likely to continue playing in the premium format for several more weeks. This will also boost its overall collections, and it remains to be seen whether the film can touch the Rs. 150 crore mark or even go beyond it in its lifetime run.

Also Read: Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey creates IMAX HISTORY with record-breaking $52 million global opening weekend; contributes 20% of global opening weekend collections

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