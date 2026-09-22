T-Series has unveiled the much-awaited title track of Main Na Raha Mera, bringing together actor-creator Adhyayan Suman, composer Rahul Nair, and Arijit Singh's soulful voice. Known for its legacy of music-driven storytelling and memorable soundtracks, T-Series continues that tradition with this romantic musical.

Arijit Singh voices Main Na Raha Mera title track featuring Adhyayan Suman and Divita Rai

Starring Adhyayan Suman and Divita Rai, Main Na Raha Mera explores love, longing and heartbreak. Penned by Dev Pandey, with the hook by Rajesh Dheeraj, the song brings together Arijit’s emotive vocals and Rahul Nair’s composition to reflect the film’s intense romantic world.

For Adhyayan Suman, who has created this world of heartbreak and also leads the cast, the song holds special significance. He said, “Main Na Raha Mera is extremely close to my heart because it represents the emotional journey at the core of the film. Having Arijit Singh bring these emotions alive is truly special. His voice gives the song an honesty and vulnerability that I always hoped it would have. I’m truly privileged to have had Arijit Dada lend his voice. 'Maine Dhoondne Ko Zamaane Mein' crossed a billion views, and with this song, I hope we can make it even bigger. Rahul, Dev and Rajesh have created something beautiful, and I’m looking forward to the audience experiencing it.”

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Written and directed by Amit Kasaria, the film is produced by Dharmesh Sangani and created by Adhyayan Suman, with music by Rahul Nair.

The song Main Na Raha Mera is out now across all music platforms, and the video is available on the T-Series YouTube page. The film is set to release in cinemas on October 23, 2026, bringing its story of love, longing and heartbreak to the big screen.

Also Read: Main Na Raha Mera Teaser: Adhyayan Suman headlines an intense love story set against the mountains with Divita Rai

More Pages: Main Na Raha Mera Box Office Collection

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