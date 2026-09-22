The film is slated for a Pan-India theatrical release this year in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Producer Sammy Nanwani, whose family has roots in Sindh, believes Jai Hind, Jai Sindh: A Love Story will connect with members of the Sindhi community. Directed by Indrajit Lankesh, the film is set against the backdrop of Partition and explores themes of love, identity, patriotism and the experiences of generations affected by the division.

Sammy Nanwani opens up on Jai Hind, Jai Sindh: “Every Sindhi must watch this film”

Talking about his personal connection with the story, Sammy says, “My father and grandfather are from Sindh. Many of my friends in Bangalore and Mumbai are also from Sindhi families. For many of us, our forefathers, our memories and our roots are connected to Sindh. That is the whole reason behind the title Jai Hind, Jai Sindh.”

The producer also spoke about the experiences of the Sindhi community during Partition and the memories that continue to remain with many families. “They lost their land, their property, their parents and their children during Partition. Many Sindhis still carry that pain. That deep cut is still not healed,” he says.

At its core, Jai Hind, Jai Sindh: A Love Story follows the relationship between two young people, with Partition serving as the backdrop. The film also connects their story with the experiences of a grandfather and his grandson, bringing together different generations and their relationship with their roots.

Sammy believes the journey of the Sindhi community, which rebuilt its life after Partition, forms an important part of the film’s narrative. “We all started from scratch and now we have flourished all over the world,” he says, referring to how generations of Sindhis rebuilt their lives after leaving their homeland.

For the producer, the film is not only about the events surrounding Partition but also about the memories, roots and experiences carried forward by generations. It seeks to highlight how a community rebuilt its life while staying connected to its history.

Sharing his hopes for the film, Sammy says, “Every Sindhi must watch this film,” adding that he hopes the story resonates with those who have grown up hearing about Sindh through family memories, as well as younger generations learning about that history.

Jai Hind, Jai Sindh: A Love Story features Mahesh Manjrekar, Jaya Prada, Chhaya Kadam, Rahul Dev, Vikram Kochhar, Zarina Wahab, Amit Behl, Indira Tiwari, Upasana Singh, Ehsan Khan, Pooja Katyal, Ajit Shidhaye, Ankiith Arora, Rajveer Singh, Nanak Singh, Kartikey Malviya, Fatima Ayesha Khan and Garima Agarwal. The film also introduces Gauravv Dhingra and Akaisha Vats.

Also Read : Jai Hind Jai Sindh to release in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu in October 2026

More Pages: Jai Hind Jai Sindh Box Office Collection

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