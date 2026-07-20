Bandanas are making a comeback, and how! Bollywood actresses are levelling up their fashion game with this clothing accessory and it is indeed becoming a new highlight. From crochet bandanas to satin ones, it’s time you add these pieces to your wardrobe - especially for your next beach vacation or a summer outing!

Crochet to Satin: Bollywood actresses giving the classic Bandana a stylish upgrade

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Priyanka Chopra was recently seated in Wimbledon’s iconic Royal Box. The global icon donned an off-white outfit and paired it with a matching bandana, bringing a balance of style and subtlety.

Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt keeps it vibrant by donning a bandhani skirt set and adds a contemporary touch by pairing it with a violet bandhani bandana - serving a look for the books. Whether you’re attending a beach party or simply looking to hangout at house parties, you have a new look on the cards!

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Kareena Kapoor Khan likes to keep her style elevated. This time she does it with a deep blue bandana with fine white prints. What’s striking is the way she balances it out by pairing it with a loose-fit shirt and a bikini! Just bebo things!

Ananya Panday: Ananya Panday serves a look perfect for a summer outing! The ‘Call Me Bae’ actress sports a white tank top with a white denim skirt and brings a touch of contrast with a satin blue bandana featuring white prints.

Sahher Bambba: Sahher Bambba is a beach baby. She pairs a pastel-toned bikini set with a stylish crochet bandana, sitting well with the tropical vibe. By layering her look with a mix of dainty and chunky accessories, Sahher serves a beach look worth bookmarking!

Which of these are your favourites?

Also Read: 6 Gen-Z actresses redefining old-money ethnic fashion in elegant white ensembles

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