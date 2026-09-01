A.R. Rahman is set to document his musical and creative journey in a new memoir. The composer will co-author Rahman: A Renaissance with writer Rupa Chakravarty, with the book set to explore the experiences, influences and ideas that have shaped his career.

A.R. Rahman to co-author new memoir Rahman: A Renaissance with writer Rupa Chakravarty

The memoir will cover different stages of Rahman’s journey, including his early years, artistic evolution and the creative thinking behind his music. It will also look at some of the personal experiences and philosophies that have influenced his work over the years.

A.R. Rahman on the ideas behind his music

Speaking about the upcoming book, Rahman said his music is closely connected to his experiences and state of mind.

“My music comes from the constant evolution of my mind. The challenges, aspirations, dilemmas and tests I go through, the brotherhood I experience, the psychological turmoil, and faith, they are all interconnected. In some way, all of them become a part of the music I make,” said A.R. Rahman.

The composer added that the memoir will allow him to reflect on the moments and influences that have played a role in his creative journey. “Through this book, I hope to share some of the moments, influences and ideas that have shaped that journey,” he added.

Rahman collaborates with Rupa Chakravarty

Writer Rupa Chakravarty will co-author the memoir, bringing her writing perspective to Rahman’s account of his life and work. The book is expected to focus not only on his achievements as a composer but also on the experiences and ideas behind his music.

Rahman: A Renaissance will offer readers an account of the creative journey of one of India's most recognised music composers, while exploring the influences and personal reflections that have contributed to his body of work.

Also Read: A R Rahman records 3 songs for Shekhar Kapur’s Masoom: The Next Generation

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