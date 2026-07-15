Satluj, starring Diljit Dosanjh, has stayed in the headlines ever since it briefly appeared on Zee5 earlier this month. Released in India on July 3, the film was taken down from the platform within 48 hours, and later withdrawn internationally as well, leaving audiences puzzled over its sudden exit.

Government sources explain why Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj was removed from Zee5: Report

Sources within the Information and Broadcasting Ministry have now shared details with NDTV, laying out the sequence of events that led to the removal.

Film never received CBFC certification

According to the Ministry sources, Satluj, originally titled Punjab ‘95, was never granted certification by the Central Board of Film Certification. The certificate remained pending because the makers did not carry out the changes recommended by the board.

Zee5 release prompted Ministry scrutiny

Despite the pending certification, the film was released on Zee5 under the new title Satluj. Officials took immediate notice of the release since it lacked CBFC clearance, and the Ministry moved to examine the matter.

National security concerns led to takedown

A review by officials found that the content raised issues related to national security, the sources said. The Ministry then sent a formal communication to Zee5 under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, directing the platform to remove the film, which resulted in its withdrawal from Zee5 in India before it was also taken down internationally.

Satluj is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The filmmakers had previously alleged that the CBFC sought 127 cuts, and the film's scheduled premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023 was cancelled after objections were reportedly raised by Indian authorities.

Satluj also stars Kanwaljeet Singh, Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

Also Read: Satluj row deepens: PIL filed in Punjab and Haryana High Court over Zee5 removal of Diljit Dosanjh film

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