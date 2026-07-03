Yash has praised his Toxic co-star Huma Qureshi as Baby Do Die Do releases, applauding her for balancing acting and production while calling her journey one of "quiet courage."

Actor and filmmaker Yash has extended his support to his Toxic A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups co-star Huma Qureshi following the release of her latest film, Baby Do Die Do. Taking to social media, the actor praised Huma not only for leading the film but also for taking on the responsibilities of producing it under her banner, Saleem Siblings, which she runs with her brother, actor Saqib Saleem.

Yash gives shoutout to Toxic co-star Huma Qureshi’s Baby Do Die Do: “Proud doesn’t even cover it”

Sharing one of the film's official posters on his social media handle, Yash acknowledged the challenges of producing a film and commended Huma for choosing a more demanding path in her career.

He wrote, "There's a version of success that's easy. @iamhumaq chose the harder one. Producing isn't glamorous. It's late nights over budgets, fighting for a script no one else believed in, carrying the weight when things go wrong. Baby Do Die Do is out today, and she made it happen, as actor and producer. That's the kind of quiet courage worth admiring. Proud doesn't even cover it."

Baby Do Die Do released in theatres on July 3, 2026. Directed by Nachiket Samant, the film is a dark crime thriller with quirky undertones. Huma Qureshi plays the lead role of a deaf and mute NGO worker who secretly lives a double life as a contract killer. While Huma headlines the film and serves as its producer, Saqib Saleem has backed the project through Saleem Siblings and also makes a special appearance.

The film arrived in cinemas alongside Alpha, the latest addition to the YRF Spy Universe. Headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, the action thriller also features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles.

Meanwhile, Yash and Huma Qureshi will soon share screen space in Toxic, one of the most anticipated releases of 2026. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

Toxic recently returned to the spotlight after the makers unveiled a new teaser titled Ladies & Ladies. While the teaser generated considerable buzz, it also drew criticism from a section of social media users, who felt that despite its title, the promotional material continued to focus primarily on Yash instead of highlighting the film's ensemble female cast.

Toxic is scheduled to release in theatres on August 26, 2026, just two days ahead of Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha.

Also Read: Yash starrer Toxic teaser unveils glimpses of Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth

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