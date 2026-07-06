Amitabh Bachchan reacts to Mumbai monsoon, thanks fans who turn up outside Jalsa despite heavy rains: “So deeply moving for me”

Mumbai's relentless monsoon has brought one of the city's most famous residences into the spotlight after a viral video showed rainwater entering Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu bungalow, Jalsa. The clip, which quickly spread across social media, captured water accumulating outside the iconic residence before making its way into the compound, highlighting the recurring flooding issues that plague the city every monsoon.

Amitabh Bachchan reacts to Mumbai monsoon, thanks fans who turn up outside Jalsa despite heavy rains: “So deeply moving for me”

While Amitabh Bachchan did not directly address the viral video, he spoke about the ongoing weather conditions in his weekly Sunday blog, where he also expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the fans who continue to gather outside Jalsa every Sunday despite the challenging conditions.

Sharing photographs from his regular Sunday interaction with admirers on his Tumblr blog, the veteran actor reflected on the unwavering affection he receives every week. He wrote, “A wave, folded palms .. a signing of autographs .. and they endure and leave .. my respect as always.”

Acknowledging the dedication of his fans, Bachchan added, “They come despite the weather - rain, shine, winter .. and the same enthusiasm .. so deeply moving for me.”

The actor also commented on the relentless rainfall affecting Mumbai and nearby regions. Reflecting on the situation, he wrote, “The rains do not abate .. flooding continues .. yes , Monsoon delayed , and now the water resources - the surrounding Lakes filling up ..some difficulty to dwellers .. farming .. but this too shall pass.”

Concluding his note with a message urging everyone to remain cautious, Bachchan said, “Be well all .. be safe .. venture out only if absolutely urgent .. as in Mumbai .. but in general too ..all of you are too precious.”

The viral footage of Jalsa comes as several parts of Mumbai continue to experience severe waterlogging due to incessant rainfall. Roads across the city have been inundated, leading to traffic congestion and disruptions to daily life. Civic authorities are working to clear blocked drains and tackle flooding, while forecasts indicate that more showers are likely in the coming days.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is preparing to reprise his role in the sequel to the blockbuster mythological sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. The upcoming installment will also feature Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in pivotal roles. The first film starred Deepika Padukone, who will reportedly not be returning for the sequel.

Also Read : India’s Best Dancer Season 5: Shilpa Shirodkar says she was “so scared” when she first met Amitabh Bachchan

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