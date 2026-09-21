The iconic star has influenced Bollywood fashion both on and off screen.

Birthday Special: 5 Kareena Kapoor Khan fashion moments that cemented her as a style icon

Kareena Kapoor Khan has influenced Bollywood fashion both on and off screen. From Poo's Y2K wardrobe in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to her bold Tashan era, her looks have repeatedly found their way into pop culture.

Birthday Special: 5 Kareena Kapoor Khan fashion moments that cemented her as a style icon

On Kareena’s birthday, here’s looking at some of the moments that have cemented her as a style icon:

Poo's Y2K wardrobe — Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Miniskirts, crop tops, halter necks, tinted sunglasses and statement accessories — Poo's wardrobe became almost as iconic as her personality.

Even today, the character remains one of Bollywood's biggest fashion references.

The size-zero era — Tashan

Kareena's Tashan look became a major fashion and fitness moment in Bollywood. Her toned physique, bikinis and sharply styled ensembles created an entirely new conversation around the actress's image.

The red saree — Ra.One

The red saree Kareena wore in ‘Chhammak Challo’ became an instantly recognisable look. Traditional Indian styling with a glamorous silhouette made it one of her most remembered music-video appearances.

Mahi Arora's superstar wardrobe — Heroine

For Heroine, Kareena's wardrobe was designed to match Mahi's larger-than-life superstar persona. From glamorous gowns to dramatic Indian wear, every look was designed to reflect the character's world.

The pink chiffon look — Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

The pink chiffon saree look remains one of Kareena's most memorable romantic-film appearances. Simple styling, flowing fabric and the picturesque setting created a look that continues to be recreated and referenced decades later.

The Kareena effect

Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham made Kareena Kapoor the ultimate style icon of the 2000s. Her fiery red look from 'You Are My Soniya', featuring a shimmering crop top and matching red leather pants, perfectly captured her bold, glamorous and unapologetically sassy style. Decades later, the iconic Y2K look continues to inspire fashion lovers.

Kareena's fashion journey has constantly evolved but her ability to make a look instantly recognisable has remained unchanged.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan says Ajooni from Daayra breaks the female cop stereotype: “She isn’t someone who resorts to guns… challenge hona bahut zaroori hota hai”

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