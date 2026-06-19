Anjana Sukhani says she got teary-eyed every time she saw Naseeruddin Shah perform in Main Vaapas Aaunga: “It was a live masterclass watching him”

Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga is now playing in theatres. Anjana Sukhani, who plays a pivotal role in the film, recently spoke about working alongside Naseeruddin Shah and Diljit Dosanjh and recalled moments from the sets.

Anjana Sukhani says she got teary-eyed every time she saw Naseeruddin Shah perform in Main Vaapas Aaunga: “It was a live masterclass watching him”

Sukhani said watching Shah perform left her teary-eyed on multiple occasions. “I was telling Imtiaz Ali that every time Naseer sir would perform, I would tear up because how do I go back home after seeing the visual. And when you see it in the film, all of it comes together, and it just breaks your heart. I feel like everybody is writing ‘it’s a masterclass’ - it was a live masterclass watching him. It was a live masterclass for the actors on set. It was Naseer sir’s eyes, and I would tear up every time he would perform,” she said.

Sukhani also praised Diljit Dosanjh’s preparedness on set. “Diljit is very super easy, sincere, honest - he has a lot of sincerity in his eyes when he performs, and you can see that. He is very well prepared. He would know other people’s lines also. I remember once I fumbled, I went quiet, and he was like ‘Aapki line hai.’ So, he was very well prepared that way,” she said.

Looking ahead, Anjana Sukhani has an exciting slate of projects lined up, including Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5, while industry buzz also points to a new collaboration with Roy Kapur Films. She has additionally expressed a desire to explore action and comedy, signalling a conscious move towards more diverse and challenging roles in the years ahead.

Main Vaapas Aaunga is produced by Birla Studios, Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films. The film explores themes of love, identity and belonging against the backdrop of Partition and is currently running in theatres.

Also Read: Anjana Sukhani pens heartfelt note for Imtiaz Ali after Main Vaapas Aaunga release; calls it her ‘most fulfilling experience’

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