A conversation about food on India Ke Top 1% – The Anil Kapoor Show soon turned into a personal memory for Anil Kapoor. During the game show, contestant Nishant revealed what he would do if he won the Rs. 1 crore prize, sharing that he planned to repay his home loan before opening a restaurant.

Anil Kapoor reveals Kapoor family’s love for feeding guests on India Ke Top 1%: “Khilane mein jo maza hai…”

While explaining his plans, Nishant admitted that although he did not know how to cook, he enjoyed feeding people. He said, “Mujhe khana banana nahi aata, lekin mujhe logon ko khilana bahut pasand hai (I don’t know how to cook but I love to feed people).”

Nishant’s comment prompted Anil Kapoor to recall Krishna Kapoor, wife of the late actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and mother of Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor. Anil spoke about the warmth with which she would host people and her habit of making sure everyone at the dining table had eaten enough.

Recalling his personal equation with Krishna Kapoor, Anil Kapoor said, “Krishna aunty meri mummy ki best friend, Rishi aur Randhir Kapoor ji ki mother, mere liye maa samaan thi. Maine apni zindagi mein unse behtar host nahi dekha. Woh bade dil aur pyaar se sabko khana khilati thi. Khilane mein jo maza hai na, mujhe lagta hai woh khaane mein bhi nahi hai. Isiliye kehte hain, dil ka raasta pet se hokar jaata hai (Krishna aunty, Rishi and Randhir Kapoor ji’s mother, was my mother’s best friend and was like a mother to me. In my life, I have never seen anyone who is a better friend than her. She would feed everyone with all her heart full of love. The beauty of feeding people is not as lovely as eating food. That’s why I am saying that the route to your heart is through the stomach).”

The actor’s recollection brought a personal dimension to what began as a discussion about Nishant’s plans for the prize money. His comments centred on Krishna Kapoor’s approach to hospitality and the importance she placed on making guests feel comfortable and cared for.

The Kapoor family has often been associated with their fondness for food and family gatherings, and Anil’s anecdote offered a glimpse into the personal memories attached to that tradition. Nishant’s wish to open a restaurant, meanwhile, provided the context for the exchange on the show.

India Ke Top 1% – The Anil Kapoor Show combines a general-knowledge-based game format with conversations between the host and contestants. The show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM on Star Plus and streams on JioHotstar.

Viewers can watch India Ke Top 1% – The Anil Kapoor Show and play along every weekend.

Also Read: India Ke Top 1%: Anil Kapoor recalls gatecrashing weddings in Chembur for free food; says, “Main wahaan sirf Gold Spot aur Mangola peene jaata tha”

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