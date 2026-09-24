Creator Apoorva has drawn a pop-culture comparison to one of Disney’s most recognisable fictional double lives. The creator recently shared a get-ready-with-me (GRWM) video while preparing for her first-ever New York Fashion Week appearance, comparing her current routine in New York to Miley Cyrus’ iconic character Hannah Montana.

Apoorva compares her NYU-NYFW double life to Miley Cyrus’ Hannah Montana

In Hannah Montana, Cyrus played Miley Stewart, a teenager who secretly balanced her everyday life with her career as pop star Hannah Montana. Apoorva’s real-life routine does not involve a secret celebrity identity, but she pointed out the contrast between her academic life and her growing presence in New York’s fashion and entertainment scene.

Apoorva has moved to New York to pursue her MBA at NYU while continuing her work as a creator and entrepreneur. In her video, she highlighted how her days can shift from attending classes to getting ready for fashion events.

The creator also drew attention to one major difference between her life and Hannah Montana’s. While the fictional character had a large pink revolving closet to switch between her two identities, Apoorva said she has been dealing with a far less glamorous wardrobe arrangement. “The only minor difference between me and Hannah Montana is that she had this big, beautiful, pink, revolving closet and I have this. This is my closet. I have been living out of a suitcase for the last 31 days,” she shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apoorva (@the.rebel.kid)



The suitcase, however, came in handy for her first New York Fashion Week appearance. Apoorva attended the show for Nazranaa, a New Jersey-based South Asian bridal boutique, wearing a shimmery ensemble featuring an embellished corset-style top and flowing skirt. She completed the look with a bindi, adding an Indian touch to her Fashion Week appearance.

Her GRWM video offered a glimpse into the contrast between her student routine and her work as a creator. While her schedule currently includes MBA classes at NYU, she is also navigating appearances and opportunities within New York’s fashion scene.

By using the Hannah Montana reference, Apoorva framed the contrast in her current routine through a familiar pop-culture lens — academic commitments on one side and Fashion Week appearances on the other. Unlike the fictional character’s revolving closet, however, her version of the double life currently comes with a suitcase.

Also Read: Apoorva Makhija Reveals Why She Loves Drama Rebel Kid on Yo Yo Honey Singh, Drama & Being Unfiltered

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