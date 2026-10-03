Produced by Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni and Anil Kapoor, the film will represent India at the Grand Finals in Singapore on December 3.

Subedaar has secured two National Winner honours at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2026, with Anil Kapoor being recognised for Best Actor in a Leading Role and director Suresh Triveni winning Best Direction for a Feature Film. The recognition places the film among India’s entries advancing to the Grand Finals of the awards.

Anil Kapoor and Suresh Triveni win National honours for Subedaar at Asian Academy Creative Awards 2026

The Asian Academy Creative Awards has announced its National Winners across 18 countries and territories in the Asia Pacific region. Produced by Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni and Anil Kapoor, Subedaar is among the Indian titles recognised in this year’s awards. Anil Kapoor will represent India in the Best Actor category, while Suresh Triveni will represent the country for Best Direction for a Feature Film.

The two will now head to the Grand Awards Gala in Singapore on December 3, where an international jury will select the overall Asian winners. Among the other National Winners is Jackie Chan, who represents China for The Shadow's Edge.

The production companies Opening Image and Abundantia Entertainment shared the news on social media, writing, "The global takeover continues! After making waves across the world, #Subedaar brings home big wins from the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2026, adding another milestone to our incredible journey!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abundantia Entertainment (@abundantiaent)

In the Best Feature Film category, Subedaar will compete alongside Indonesia's Sundance competitor Levitating, Singapore's Annecy-winning animation The Violinist and India's biographical sports drama Bison Kaalamaadan.

The Asian Academy Creative Awards follows a two-round judging process. National Winners are selected by country-level juries comprising senior industry professionals before advancing to the International Round. The Grand Winners are then selected by an international panel. This year, 335 National Winners are competing across 39 categories covering film, television and digital content. Jurors from 38 countries participated in the national round.

For Opening Image and Abundantia Entertainment, the recognition comes during a year that has also seen their projects receive attention across streaming platforms. Subedaar became Amazon Prime Video's most-watched Indian original in its opening weekend and trended across 31 countries. Meanwhile, Maa Behen, directed by Suresh Triveni and starring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga and Ravi Kishan, ranked second globally among non-English films on Netflix and trended across 15 countries.

Both films were also the only original films to feature in Ormax Media's top 10 most-watched Hindi OTT films for the first half of 2026.

With the Asian Academy Creative Awards Grand Finals scheduled to take place at Singapore's historic Capitol Theatre on December 3, Subedaar will now compete for the overall Asian honours.

Also Read : Anil Kapoor nominated for best actor at Asian Academy Creative Awards for Subedaar: “A very special moment in my journey”

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