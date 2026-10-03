Ishita Dutta recently opened up about filming a physically demanding sequence for Drishyam The Conclusion. In an interaction on Zahrajani daily’s podcast, the actress recalled shooting a rain sequence in which she and Shreya had to drag a body across a muddy field before dumping it into a pit. She explained that the scene involved real physical effort, as the team added weight to the bag to make it difficult to pull and create a realistic visual on screen.

Ishita Dutta recalls shooting a difficult rain sequence for Drishyam The Conclusion: “It was tough!”

Speaking about the sequence from Drishyam The Conclusion, Ishita Dutta said, “So the scene where we are dragging the body outside, so it's a rain sequence where it's raining and both of us are dragging. So initially when we were pulling na, it was too easy for us to pull, it was empty. So they actually filled it up with, with similar weight ka some samaan in that bori so that, you know, it looks like we are pulling. And it was tough! Because it was raining and there was mud and keechad and me and Shreya are pulling it and it is real! What you see, it is us really pulling something and trying to take it all across the field and dump it in the gaddha that we had created. So that scene was also very difficult. And we did it over four-five days. So, because they knew it was so tough and so draining plus raining, so they didn't want us to fall sick. So every day from 6:00 to 8:00, like two hours we'll finish part of the sequence so that it was easy and yeah.”

Ishita further explained that the challenging sequence in Drishyam The Conclusion was not completed in a single day. Since the shoot involved rain, mud and physically pulling the weighted bag across the field, the team divided the sequence over four to five days. The actress noted that they would work on the sequence for around two hours each day, from 6 pm to 8 pm, allowing them to complete the shoot without overexertion. Her recollection offers a glimpse into the physical demands involved in filming the sequence for Drishyam The Conclusion.

Also Read : Ishita Dutta misses Drishyam The Conclusion trailer launch due to work commitments: “I’m super excited, also sad that I missed it”

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