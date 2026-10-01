Anil Kapoor nominated for best actor at Asian Academy Creative Awards for Subedaar: “A very special moment in my journey”

Anil Kapoor has earned a nomination in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category at the Asian Academy Creative Awards for his performance in Suresh Triveni’s action-drama Subedaar. The actor plays retired soldier Subedaar Arjun Maurya in the film.

Anil Kapoor nominated for best actor at Asian Academy Creative Awards for Subedaar: “A very special moment in my journey”

Sharing a moment from the official broadcast on social media, Kapoor reflected on the recognition and described it as a special moment in his career. He wrote, “A very special moment in my journey. Honoured to be nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Subedaar at the @asianacademycreativeawards, representing India. Grateful to the entire team and everyone who has supported the film.”

Kapoor also expressed his gratitude to director Suresh Triveni, who has been nominated in the Best Direction (Feature Film) category for Subedaar. Sharing a note for the filmmaker, the actor wrote, “@sureshtriveni_, this one means even more to me because of the journey we shared making it.”

The nomination adds to the international recognition for Subedaar, which follows a retired soldier as he adjusts to civilian life. The film combines action with the emotional challenges faced by its central character.

Kapoor has worked across Hindi cinema for more than four decades, with films including Mr. India and Nayak, while his international credits include Slumdog Millionaire. Through different phases of his career, he has taken on a range of roles across commercial and international projects.

In Subedaar, Kapoor portrays Arjun Maurya, a former soldier dealing with the transition from military life to life outside the armed forces. His performance has now received recognition at the Asian Academy Creative Awards, alongside Triveni’s nomination for Best Direction.

The nominations mark another international acknowledgment for the film and its team, with Kapoor representing India in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category.

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