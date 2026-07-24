Anees Bazmee has reflected on the difficult phase of his career before directing Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, the romantic entertainer that went on to become one of Bollywood's most loved films. Looking back 28 years later, the filmmaker recalled how the success of the film came after a long period of uncertainty and self-doubt.

Anees Bazmee recalls three-year career slump before Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha: “I didn’t get work for almost three years”

Bazmee revealed that his directorial debut, Hulchul (1995), failed at the box office, leaving him without work for nearly three years. The setback also led many in the industry to question his decision to become a director despite his successful career as a writer.

Recalling that period, he said, "When I made my first film Hulchul (1995) before Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, it didn't do well. After that, I practically had no work. I didn't get work for almost three years."

He further shared that several filmmakers advised him to give up direction altogether. "Many directors didn't even want me to direct again. They would tell me, 'Anees ji, why are you getting into direction? You're such a brilliant writer. Your films as a writer have been huge hits. Stick to writing-don't get into directing'. When the film failed, everyone pulled me up saying, 'We warned you.' I was wondering what had gone wrong. One senior director even gave me a list of famous writers who had turned directors, only for their careers to collapse."

With a large family depending on him, Bazmee admitted he was worried about his future, but never lost confidence in himself. "Since I had a big family depending on me, I was scared. I kept wondering what I should do. But deep inside, I always believed I could become a good director," he said.

The filmmaker also recalled how the idea for Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha came to him after watching the Hollywood film French Kiss. According to Bazmee, the inspiration struck instantly, and he spent the entire night writing the screenplay.

"I loved the idea so much that I couldn't stop. At 3 a.m., someone told me to go to sleep, but I said, 'No, I have to finish writing.' By 9 or 10 in the morning, the screenplay was complete," he shared, adding that he narrated the script to Ajay Devgn the very next evening.

The film featured Ajay Devgn and Kajol, who were dating at the time. Reflecting on their relationship, Bazmee expressed happiness over how their lives turned out while maintaining that he never believed in discussing anyone's personal matters.

"I'm so happy they got married and have such a successful marriage. They were absolutely perfect for each other. I was among the first people who knew they were together because I was working with them, but I've never believed in discussing anyone's personal life. The important thing is that they fell in love, got married, have a beautiful family, and are happy."

Also Read: SCOOP: After Akshay Kumar, Anees Bazmee in talks to direct Kartik Aaryan again in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4

More Pages: Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha Box Office Collection

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