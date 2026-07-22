The Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise is one of the biggest horror comedy franchises of Hindi Cinema, with a 100 percent hit track record. The first part released in 2007 with Akshay Kumar in the lead, followed by the next two parts with Kartik Aaryan. Following a successful trilogy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa is all set for a fourth round.

SCOOP: After Akshay Kumar, Anees Bazmee in talks to direct Kartik Aaryan again in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4

According to reliable sources, Bhushan Kumar and his in-house team have started curating ideas for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4. "Bhushan Kumar is keen to make Bhool Bhulaiyaa the biggest franchise of India, and he has started working on gathering the core idea for the fourth instalment. Kartik is also on board the creative process, to crack the best possible plot for the fourth Bhool Bhulaiyaa film, as he is all excited to step into the shoes of Rooh Baba again," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source further informs that the legendary comedy maker, Anees Bazmee is in talks to direct Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4. "Much like 2 and 3, Anees Bazmee is expected to come on board Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 as well. The talks are on, as the monetary discussions are being ironed out at the moment. Anees will be back to direct Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba in BB 4," the source tells us further.

Anees is presently busy shooting for his next with Akshay Kumar, and right after, he is expected to dive into the creative development of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4. The makers are aiming to take BB 4 on floors in the second half of 2027.

Also Read: Is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 happening? Here’s what we know!

More Pages: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 Box Office Collection

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