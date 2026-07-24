Apoorva Makhija teases the actor’s wife over the failed note attempt as the emotional reunion becomes one of the highlights of the latest episode.

The latest episode of Lock Upp balanced its usual dose of confrontations with a heartfelt reunion as Dheeraj Dhoopar received a surprise visit from his wife, actor Vinny Arora. The unexpected meeting offered a brief respite from the ongoing tensions inside the jail and gave viewers a glimpse into the couple's bond.

Lock Upp: Vinny Arora surprises Dheeraj Dhoopar inside jail, explains why she tried sending secret chits to him

As Vinny entered the jail, Dheeraj was visibly emotional and embraced the moment with his wife. The reunion came weeks after host Riteish Deshmukh had arranged a special meeting between Dheeraj and his young son on humanitarian grounds, making it another memorable family interaction for the contestant during his stay in the reality show.

During their conversation, Vinny made a candid revelation about an earlier incident. She admitted that she had attempted to send Dheeraj a few handwritten notes hidden inside his medicines, along with some personal essentials, in the hope of encouraging him during the competition. However, the plan did not succeed as the jail authorities intercepted the notes before they reached him.

According to Vinny, the messages were not intended to reveal game strategies but to reassure Dheeraj that he was performing well while encouraging him to be more active and visible in the game to capture the audience's attention.

The incident also became a talking point inside the house after wildcard contestant Apoorva Makhija, popularly known as Rebel Kid, who entered Lock Upp earlier this week, repeatedly teased Vinny about the failed attempt to send the secret chits. The light-hearted exchange added a humorous touch to an otherwise emotional reunion.

Vinny also spoke about Dheeraj's personality, explaining that his reserved nature is often misunderstood by viewers and fellow contestants. “Dheeraj prefers to observe and respect others' space rather than forcing himself into every discussion. This sometimes prevents cellmates and fans from seeing everything he brings to the game,” she said.

Following the meeting, Dheeraj returned to the competition with renewed focus as the game continued to intensify inside the jail. The reunion also drew emotional reactions from several contestants, making it one of the standout moments of the episode.

With new wildcard entries, shifting alliances, and family interactions continuing to influence the dynamics inside the house, Lock Upp has entered a crucial phase where both gameplay and personal relationships are shaping the contestants' journeys.

Also Read: Lock Upp: Yogesh gets eliminated after intense nomination twist; Dheeraj Dhoopar final decision leaves house divided

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