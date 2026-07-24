The actress opens up about resilience, creative growth, and the lessons she has learned after working across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinema.

Actor and musician Shruti Haasan has completed 17 years in the Indian film industry, marking a career that has spanned multiple languages, genres and creative pursuits. Having made her acting debut with the 2009 Hindi film Luck, Shruti has since established herself as a prominent name across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinema while also pursuing her passion for music.

Shruti Haasan completes 17 years in cinema; says “I learnt a lot about myself” while reflecting on her journey

Looking back on nearly two decades in the industry, Shruti reflected on the experiences that have shaped both her personal and professional life. Speaking about the biggest takeaway from her journey, the actress said the years have taught her far more than just the technical aspects of filmmaking. She said, “I learnt a lot about myself, about the job, obviously about the people and about how it takes a village to come together to make creative things, successful things, and even flop things sometimes. So yes, learnt a lot.”

Shruti's career has been marked by a willingness to explore different kinds of roles rather than confining herself to a single industry or genre. Over the years, she has worked with some of the biggest names in Indian cinema and has balanced commercial entertainers with performance-driven roles, building a diverse filmography across three major film industries.

Among the defining moments of her career was her performance in the Tamil romantic drama 3, which earned widespread appreciation. The film gained international recognition after its song 'Why This Kolaveri Di' became a global viral sensation, while Shruti's portrayal of Janani also received praise from audiences. Since then, she has gone on to feature in several successful films including Race Gurram, Srimanthudu, Krack, Veera Simha Reddy, Waltair Veerayya, and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire.

Apart from acting, Shruti has continued to nurture her musical interests, frequently performing with her band and releasing independent music. Her ability to balance multiple creative avenues has contributed to her distinct identity within the entertainment industry. Reflecting on the challenges that came with a career in cinema, Shruti admitted that the industry's highs and lows have strengthened her over time. “One thing that I learned from the industry is that, it definitely made me way stronger and tougher, like buffalo skin,” she shared.

As she celebrates 17 years in films, Shruti Haasan continues to look ahead with new projects across languages while embracing the lessons that have come with nearly two decades in the spotlight. Her journey reflects an artist who has consistently adapted to changing times, experimented with her craft, and remained open to evolving with every new chapter.

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