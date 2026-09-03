The actress paired the dramatic bronze couture creation with a statement Piaget timepiece and Rene Caovilla sandals for an effortlessly glamorous appearance.

Ananya Panday once again made a strong case for contemporary glamour as she stepped out as the muse for luxury watchmaker Piaget at a gala event in Mumbai. The actress embraced an opulent aesthetic for the occasion, choosing a striking couture creation by celebrated designer Rahul Mishra that perfectly complemented the luxury brand’s sophisticated appeal.

Ananya Panday turns heads in a shimmering Rahul Mishra gown at Piaget Mumbai gala

For the evening, Ananya Panday wore the ‘CADENCE’ gown from Rahul Mishra Couture’s Fall 2026 collection, ‘DEVI’. The deep bronze, floor-length gown instantly commanded attention with its shimmering finish and sculptural detailing. Featuring a dramatic plunging V-neckline, the sleeveless silhouette brought together sensuality and intricate craftsmanship.

The gown was enhanced by sculpted, wave-like line textures running across its surface, lending the ensemble a distinctive three-dimensional quality. A knotted drapery detail at the waist further accentuated the form-fitting silhouette, before giving way to a floor-sweeping skirt that added movement and drama to the overall look.

Styled by Priyanka Kapadia and Iram Halai, Ananya completed the ensemble with a Piaget Limelight Gala Precious Rainbow Dress Watch. The colourful precious-stone detailing of the statement timepiece provided a striking contrast to the rich bronze of the couture gown while reinforcing the jewellery-inspired luxury of the look.

For footwear, the actress opted for Rene Caovilla’s Dalilah Animalier sandals, adding another glamorous element to her red-carpet-ready appearance. Her styling remained focused on allowing the gown and exquisite Piaget watch to take centre stage.

Ananya also gave fans a closer look at the glamorous photoshoot by sharing a series of pictures on Instagram. “Sweet treat… lovely evening celebrating @piaget in Mumbai,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 🌙 (@ananyapanday)



The fashion moment quickly drew appreciation from her social media followers and several industry insiders. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shibani Akhtar, Kiara Advani, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Ananya Birla, Pragya Jaiswal, Sophie Choudry and Anya Singh were among those who left appreciative comments on her post.

On the work front, Ananya Panday is currently expected to be associated with Amazon Prime Video’s Call Me Bae Season 2. The upcoming season is also expected to feature Shruti Haasan in a key role.

Also Read: Ananya Panday shares her take on style and beauty: “I feel most stylish when I’m doing my own thing”

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