Ananya Panday had an eventful weekend in London, attending two major attractions back-to-back. After making a stylish appearance at the Wimbledon men's singles semi-finals on July 10, the actor headed to BST Hyde Park to witness Pitbull’s electrifying concert, which went on to create a new Guinness World Record.

Ananya Panday shares glimpses from Pitbull’s record-breaking London concert; see pics

Earlier in the day, Ananya attended the Wimbledon semi-finals at the All England Club. She turned heads in a scarlet Ralph Lauren Marigot Cotton-Blend Poplin midi dress, paired with a Chanel tweed flap bag and tan strappy heels. Calling it a “Perfect day at Wimbledon,” the actor shared glimpses from the prestigious tennis event before heading to Hyde Park for an entirely different kind of spectacle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 🌙 (@ananyapanday)

The evening concert turned into a historic occasion as Pitbull, popularly known as Mr Worldwide, performed before thousands of enthusiastic fans. A total of 22,141 people gathered wearing bald caps, black suits and aviator sunglasses in tribute to the singer’s signature look, setting a new Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps. The previous record was held by 2,000 participants.

The unique celebration stemmed from a viral TikTok video created by Jack Remmington. The idea quickly gained momentum and was later brought to life with the support of BBC Radio 1 presenter Greg James, resulting in one of the most memorable fan events at the concert.

Ananya had earlier shared a video from the crowd, capturing the lively atmosphere as she danced along with thousands of fans to Pitbull’s popular 2011 track Rain Over Me. She has now treated fans to more unseen moments from the event through a fresh photo dump on social media

Sharing the pictures, Ananya wrote, “Ooooooh I want the time of my liiiiifeeee, and we broke a guiness book of world record and made HISTORY love u @pitbull,” celebrating the record-breaking night that combined music, fan enthusiasm and history in one unforgettable event.

Also Read : Ananya Panday makes stylish Wimbledon 2026 appearance in elegant red Ralph Lauren dress

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