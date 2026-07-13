Vir Hirani thanks Arshad Warsi after Pritam and Pedro debut; says, “Having you by my side made all the difference”

Vir Hirani, who recently marked his acting debut with Pritam and Pedro, shared an emotional note dedicated to his co-star Arshad Warsi. The series has drawn attention for introducing Hirani as a new talent, with audiences responding to his screen presence and his rapport with Warsi, who plays the character of Pedro. The chemistry between the two actors has stood out as one of the show's most loved elements, with their camaraderie visible both on screen and during the series promotions.

Vir Hirani thanks Arshad Warsi after Pritam and Pedro debut; says, “Having you by my side made all the difference”

Amid the response to the show, Hirani shared a picture with Warsi along with a note addressed to him. He wrote, “Dearest Arshad Sir, Stepping into my first project was exciting, but also scary. Having you by my side made all the difference. You constantly guided me and encouraged me, and somehow made me feel like every suggestion of yours was my own idea.

Pedro style. Never taking the credit. Today, Pritam and Pedro is receiving so much love from the audience. I was lucky enough to receive that same love from you from day one.

Love you, sir.”

The association between Hirani and Warsi extends beyond their current project. Hirani previously played Short Circuit, the son of Warsi’s character Circuit, in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., and the two now reunite on screen as Pritam and Pedro.

Pritam and Pedro also stars Vikrant Massey, Boman Irani, and Mona Singh, and follows a story combining cybercrime, comedy, and chaos. The series is directed by Avinash Arun and created and produced by Rajkumar Hirani, marking his first production for streaming. Pritam and Pedro is streaming exclusively on JioHotstar.

Also Read: Vir Hirani aka Pritam drops a funny message for Arshad Warsi aka Pedro: “Lagta hai dadi ka cassette mil gaya!”

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