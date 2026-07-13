The high-stakes strength challenge reshuffled alliances, tested endurance and determined the contestants' contribution to the week's food budget.

The latest episode of Netflix's Lock Upp witnessed one of the most physically demanding challenges of the season as contestants faced a major reshuffle of cellmates before taking on a task that tested both endurance. The unexpected pairing twist forced inmates to adapt to new alliances, adding another layer of strategy to the competition.

Lock Upp weight challenge: Dheeraj Dhoopar and Sufi emerge strong runners-up with Ram Kapoor – Shreya winning the task

Following the reshuffle, host Riteish Deshmukh introduced a high-pressure weight-lifting challenge with significant consequences for the contestants' weekly food budget. In the task, each Controller was required to hold a heavy crate that weighed exactly the same as their dependent. The longer the participants managed to keep the crate lifted, the higher the amount they could secure for the jail's weekly food budget.

The challenge also carried a steep penalty. Contestants who dropped the crate too early risked earning only Rs. 10,000 for the week's food budget, making every second of endurance crucial. As the task progressed, several contestants struggled under the physical strain, while others managed to push beyond their limits.

Shreya Kalra, who was paired with Ram Kapoor, delivered the standout performance of the challenge, emerging as the top performer after securing Rs. 1 lakh for the food budget. Her determination and stamina helped them stay ahead of the competition and claim the highest reward of the task.

Close behind them were Dheeraj Dhoopar and Sufi Motiwala. Dheeraj secured Rs. 80,000, finishing as the runner-up after displaying remarkable grit throughout the physically demanding challenge.

Pam and Akansha finished with Rs. 50,000, followed by Harshad and Varun, who earned Rs. 25,000. Shilpa and Shivangi managed to secure Rs. 15,000, while Madhuri and Yogesh finished at the bottom of the leaderboard with Rs. 10,000.

Beyond the rankings, the task highlighted shifting dynamics inside the Lock Upp house, with the reshuffled partnerships forcing contestants to work closely with new teammates. As the competition intensifies, performances in physically and mentally demanding tasks are expected to play an increasingly important role in shaping the contestants' journey.

With Shreya claiming the top spot and Dheeraj Dhoopar delivering one of the strongest performances of the episode, the latest challenge has raised the stakes as Lock Upp moves closer to its next phase.

Also Read: Sunita Ahuja reveals biggest lesson she learnt during Lock Upp; opens up on health and acting debut with son Yashvardhan Ahuja

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