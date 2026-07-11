Ananya Panday made a fashionable appearance at the 2026 Wimbledon Men's Singles Semi-Finals, drawing attention with her elegant look at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London. The actor was seen enjoying the prestigious tennis tournament in a striking red outfit that quickly became a talking point across social media platforms.

Ananya Panday makes stylish Wimbledon 2026 appearance in elegant red Ralph Lauren dress

For the occasion, Ananya opted for Ralph Lauren's Marigot cotton-blend poplin day dress, pairing the classic red ensemble with minimal jewellery to keep her look understated yet sophisticated. She completed her appearance with a stylish Chanel handbag, adding a touch of luxury to her courtside look. Photos and videos of the actor from Wimbledon soon went viral, with fans praising her effortless style.

Her appearance at Wimbledon came just days after attending the Paris Haute Couture Week, where she represented Chanel at the luxury fashion house's latest presentation. Ananya recently created history by becoming Chanel's first-ever brand ambassador from India, marking a significant milestone in her international fashion journey.

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She joins a growing list of Indian celebrities who have been spotted at Wimbledon 2026, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lara Dutta, Sreeleela, Ayesha Khan, and Kalyani Priyadarshan. Priyanka, who attended the women's singles semi-final featuring Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova, also grabbed attention in a chic beige ensemble and was seen exchanging greetings with Wicked star Cynthia Erivo in the Royal Box.

On the professional front, Ananya was last seen in Dharma Productions' Chand Mera Dil, directed by Vivek Soni and co-written with Tushar Paranjape. Co-starring Lakshya, the romantic drama followed the journey of two college sweethearts navigating adulthood and changing perspectives on love. Released on May 22, 2026, the film received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics.

Prior to that, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri also struggled at the box office. Speaking to PTI recently, Ananya reflected on the performance of her films, saying, “I feel every film has a journey and fate. We got a lot of love for our performances and the music (in ‘Chand Mera Dil’). The film was well-received. I think films are forever and people will keep watching films

Also Read : Ananya Panday shares dreamy Paris moments after attending Chanel fashion show its brand ambassador

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