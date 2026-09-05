Actor Amol Parashar has urged audiences to watch Mirzapur: The Film in theatres, highlighting the performances of the film’s ensemble cast. Taking to social media, Parashar stated that though he is not part of the film, he wanted to speak in support of the actors involved.

Amol Parashar says Mirzapur: The Film offers audiences a chance to support talent-driven cinema; pens heartfelt review

“Go watch Mirzapur: The Film in the theatres. No, I am not in the film. But I say it for all the actors who ARE in the film,” he wrote.

Parashar went on to praise the film’s ensemble, which includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Calling them “some of the craftiest actors of our generation,” he pointed to the years of work that have gone into building their respective careers.

“This ensemble consists of some of the craftiest actors of our generation. I don't need to convince you of it; you already know it. You've seen them at play; you've been entertained by their craft,” Parashar wrote.

He also argued that audience support at the box office can play a role in determining the kind of performers and stories that get opportunities in mainstream cinema. “While complaining about the quality of performances and performers in Indian mainstream cinema is a fun pastime for most of the country, here is a chance to put our money where our mouth is,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amol Parashar (@amolparashar)

According to Parashar, audiences wanting to see more established performers on the big screen can contribute to that change by supporting their theatrical releases.

“Business doesn't follow the love and respect you feel for your favourite actors; it follows the money you are willing to spend on them. That's how the audience makes itself heard,” he added.

Mirzapur: The Film brings several familiar faces from the series to the big screen. Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Pandit, Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi and Harshita Gaur as Dimpy Pandit. The film is directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna.

Also Read: Karan Johar reviews Mirzapur: The Movie: “Solid, kadak, masaledar ride”

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