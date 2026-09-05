Actor Rupali Ganguly marked Janmashtami 2026 with a social media post centred on the bond between Yashoda and young Krishna. The actor shared a reel depicting a tender moment between the mother and son, adding a personal message for her followers on the occasion.

Rupali Ganguly drops adorable Yashoda-Krishna reel on Janmashtami 2026

Alongside the reel, Rupali wrote, “Some days remind you to be soft, grateful, and a little more devoted. Wishing you all a Janmashtami full of peace and Kanha’s blessings.”

The post featured the affectionate relationship between Yashoda and Krishna, reflecting the devotional and cultural significance associated with Janmashtami. Rather than sharing a traditional festive greeting alone, Rupali used the familiar Yashoda-Krishna bond to convey a message around gratitude, peace and devotion.

Rupali’s post comes as devotees across the country observe Janmashtami, which commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna. Celebrations are traditionally marked by prayers, devotional music, decorations and the symbolic celebration of Krishna’s childhood.

The actor, who has a strong television following, regularly shares glimpses of her personal and professional life on social media. Her latest post was focused on the festival and its themes of faith and affection, with the Yashoda-Krishna imagery forming the centre of her Janmashtami message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rupali Ganguly (@rupaliganguly)

The post also comes as Rupali continues to remain associated with her work in television. She is best known for her role as Anupamaa in the popular Star Plus series of the same name.

Through her Janmashtami message, Rupali wished her followers peace and “Kanha’s blessings”, marking the festival with a simple note of devotion and gratitude.

Also Read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates Janmashtami with Jubin Nautiyal’s devotional rendition ‘Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari’

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