Karan Johar praised Mirzapur: The Movie on Instagram, calling it a “solid, kadak, masaledar ride” and praising its returning and new characters.

Karan Johar has shared his reaction to Mirzapur: The Movie, praising the film after its theatrical release. The filmmaker and Dharma Productions head took to Instagram Stories to share the film’s trailer along with a positive review, particularly highlighting the returning characters and the new additions to the franchise.

Karan Johar reviews Mirzapur: The Movie: “Solid, kadak, masaledar ride”

Johar wrote, “Mirzapur is a solid, Kadak, masaledar ride! I love the series and I thoroughly enjoyed the film!!!! All the epic characters shine and make way for the new ones with aplomb! Even if you haven’t seen the series you will love the film!!!”

His comments come as Mirzapur: The Movie brings the popular streaming franchise to cinemas for the first time. The film continues the story of the Mirzapur universe while expanding its cast with several new characters.

Jitendra Kumar takes over as Bablu Pandit

The film features Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu, with Jitendra Kumar joining the franchise as Bablu Pandit. The character was previously played by Vikrant Massey in the first season of the series.

Ravi Kishan is also introduced as a new addition to the cast, while Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur and Shweta Tripathi return to their respective roles from the series.

Mirzapur: The Movie heads to theatres

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar have produced the film under the Excel Entertainment banner, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers.

The film marks the theatrical continuation of a franchise that began as a streaming series and developed a substantial following over its three seasons.

Karan Johar’s reaction adds to the public response surrounding the film following its release in cinemas on September 4.

Also Read: Vikrant Massey extends support to Mirzapur: The Movie after theatrical release, urges fans to “go and watch”

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