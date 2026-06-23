Star Cast: Amol Parashar, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

Web Series Review: GRAM CHIKITSALAY SEASON 2 shows improvement over the first season with its quirky humour, engaging subplots

Director: Lalitam Anand

Synopsis:

GRAM CHIKITSALAY SEASON 2 is the story of a city-bred man and his adventures in a village. After the events of the first season, Dr Prabhat Sinha (Amol Parashar) continues as the MO (Medical Officer) in Bhatkandi, Jharkhand. The primary health centre (PHC), aka Gram Chikitsalay, in the village is now in much better condition, but challenges remain. The PHC doesn’t receive enough medicine stock, which adds to the patients' woes. Hence, even though 15-20 patients visit the PHC daily, it is still not at par with the number of patients visiting the quack, Chetak Kumar (Vinay Pathak). Meanwhile, Dr Gargi Singh (Akansha Ranjan Kapoor) informs Dr Prabhat that there’s a solution to the medicine shortage problem – Adarsh PHC. It’s a competition run by the government wherein PHCs are judged on different parameters. The PHC that wins gets the honour of being called an ‘Adarsh PHC’ and also receives a steady stock of medicines without fail. Dr Prabhat decides to participate in the competition, though it won’t be an easy challenge. Moreover, there are doubts over whether merit alone is enough to emerge as the winner. What happens next forms the rest of the series.

Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 Story Review:

Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar's story mirrors the reality of the medical system at the grassroots level. Vaibhav-Shreya's screenplay makes sure the goings-on don’t get heavy and they insert lots of light and funny moments. Vaibhav-Shreya's dialogues add to the fun and drama. Some of the one-liners mouthed by the compounder Phutani (Anandeshwar Dwivedi) are gems.

Lalitam Anand's direction is great. The first season came under the scanner due to comparisons with PANCHAYAT, the cult series, which is about an urban man trapped in a rural setting. Moreover, the last episode got too heavy. Hence, despite its widespread viewership, many wondered if a second season is indeed required when the first season wasn’t up to the mark. Thankfully, the makers have taken note of the criticism, it seems, and have come up with a much better season. The various challenges and sub-tracks are very immersive. At the same time, it throws light on how the system works and the compromises one needs to make. A few scenes are remarkable; the one that stands out is Dr Prabhat visiting the PHC at Suggupur, which is consecutively winning the Adarsh PHC, and getting the shock of his life. The kidnapping angle is too funny and would be lapped up. The marriage scene is touching while the finale is nail-biting. The length is also in check. Season 1 was a little more than 3 hours long, while this one is even shorter. This should be a wake-up call to the makers and streaming platforms that it's completely alright to not have 7-8 episodes of 50 or 60 minutes in a series.

On the flipside, very few scenes give a high or would bring the house down. In other words, the show still has a long way to go to make an impact like PANCHAYAT and other cult series of TVF. The actions of Chetak Kumar are difficult to digest, particularly in the climax. Notwithstanding his illegal medical practice, he’s not an evil person and yet, he tries to create obstacles for Dr Prabhat during the delivery. The manner in which the neta and police angle has been treated at this stage also leaves a lot to be desired. This portion should have been better executed.

Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 Performances:

Amol Parashar, like the previous time, plays his part with utmost sincerity. His scenes with Dr Gargi and their ideological clash make for a great watch. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s role is much more fleshed out this time and she delivers a very confident performance. Anandeshwar Dwivedi is highly dependable and makes his presence felt. Akash Makhija (Gobind; wardboy), recently seen as the dreaded killer Babu in RAAKH, is completely different in this show and performs ably. Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua (CMO PA Ram Garib aka Babu Saheb) is a surprise of the show and leaves a huge mark. Indu (Garima Vikrant Singh; nurse) has lesser screen time; nevertheless, she does fine. Kartikey Raj (Dhelu) is fair. Moushami Bharti (Moushami; pregnant patient) and Priti Jha Tiwari (Daayan) leave a huge mark. Shakti Kumar (Kishori Lal; neta) is okay and is a bit let down by the writing. Raj Yadav (Rakesh; Daayan's son), Yogesh Bhaskar (Kumud Bhaskar; fighting couple), Sushmita Sur (Rohini Devi; fighting couple), Himani Sharma (Vandana; Gobind's to-be wife), Divya Sharma (Juhi; Chetak Kumar's daughter) and Ayush Tiwari (Chanesar) deliver good performances. Durgesh Kumar (Bhushan) and Ashok Pathak (Binod)’s track seems forced but has its share of entertaining moments. The crossover with PANCHAYAT is a surprise that will impress the viewers.

Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 music and other technical aspects:

Anand Bhaskar's background score suits the zone of the show. Tribhuvan Babu Sadineni's cinematography is breathtaking and captures the village life with aplomb. Ashwini Kumar Shrivastav's production design and Sumedha Shakti's costumes are straight out of life. Farooq Hundekar's editing is slick.

Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 Review Conclusion:

On the whole, GRAM CHIKITSALAY SEASON 2 is a marked improvement over the first season. With its quirky humour, engaging subplots, sincere performances and a sharp comment on superstitions and the rural healthcare system, the series makes for an entertaining and relevant watch.

Rating - 3.5 stars

Also Read: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on Gargi and Prabhat’s relationship in Gram Chikitsalay Season 2: “Season 1 was just a tease”

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